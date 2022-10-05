A new book chronicling the University of Mississippi’s roller coaster run to the College World Series championship in June prominently features former Western Dubuque all-state catcher Calvin Harris.
“Resilient Rebels: Ole Miss Baseball’s Remarkable Path to a National Title” became available on Amazon.com last week. The author, Chase Parham, has covered the Rebels since 2006, and his book includes behind-the-scenes stories about the team.
“I love the behind-the-scenes setting, showing how this collection of team members each went through their individual journeys to reach what seemed to be an impossible goal,” Mark Etheridge, of D1Baseball.com, wrote in his review of the book. “So often, we see the final result without the struggle to get there. There’s no better person to provide that perspective.”
A midseason slump dropped Ole Miss to the bottom of the Southeastern Conference standings, and the future of head coach Mike Bianco appeared in doubt. “Resilient Rebels” explains how Ole Miss came back from the brink of devastation to deliver a remarkable run to Omaha.
Harris batted .411 (7-for-17) with five runs scored, two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs in five games while being named to the all-tournament team at the College World Series. He collected at least one hit in six of the eight NCAA Tournament games he played and went 12-for-30 (.400) with eight runs scored, three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs overall.
Because of his run in the tournament, Harris finished his sophomore season as the Rebels’ leading hitter with a .336 average (37-for-110). He added seven doubles, one triple, three homers and 21 RBIs in 43 games.
Parham mentions Harris in several chapters of the book and features him prominently when writing about the postseason.
Casey leads Bees to victory — Dubuque Senior grad Tom Casey completed 14 of 21 passes for 236 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday to lead St. Ambrose University to a 49-7 victory over Trinity International at Deerfield, Ill. He threw a pair of 70-yard TD strikes to Yemi Ward and scoring passes of 8 and 16 yards to Israel Taylor as the Bees improved to 1-3 in their Mid-States Football Association Midwest League opener.
Wills digs 30 for Drake — Former Dubuque Hempstead and Dyersville Beckman all-stater Jada Wills had 30 digs to help Drake University defeat Missouri State in five games on Saturday. It marked the third time this season she has recorded at least 30 digs. The Bulldogs improved to 12-5 overall and 3-1 in Missouri Valley Conference play.
Lueken repeats A-R-C honor — For the second straight week, the American Rivers Conference named Coe College’s Grace Lueken as its female athlete of the week. The junior middle hitter from Dubuque Wahlert led the Kohawks volleyball team to victories over defending NCAA Division III champion Wisconsin-Eau Claire and No. 21 Illinois Wesleyan. She totaled 29 kills with a hitting percentage of .421 over the two matches, averaged 3.65 kills per set and committed just five errors in 57 attempts as the Kohawks improved to 15-3 overall.
Parker collects 14th runner of week award — Loras College’s Kassie Parker, a graduate student from Clayton Ridge High School, earned the 14th A-R-C runner of the week award on Monday. Parker finished first of 316 runners at the Nationals Preview Meet, hosted by Olivet College, with a 6K time of 20:31.2. Parker won by 23 seconds and was 20 seconds off her personal best and school-record time she set at the national championship a year ago.
UD golfer honored — Maya Gusciora, a University of Dubuque freshman from Elgin, Ill., won the A-R-C female golfer of the week award after she led all Spartans in scoring at the 2022 Midwest Region Classic. She shot rounds of 82-81—163 to place seventh overall and led her team to a fourth-place finish.
Clarke’s Contreras feted — Fernando Contreras, of Clarke University, earned his second Heart of America Conference soccer defensive player of the week award on Monday. The sophomore earned a pair of wins in goal for the Pride last week, had four saves in a shutout victory over Graceland and added five saves in a 4-1 win over No. 8 MidAmerica Nazarene.
Cruz powers Pride offense — Clarke’s Genevieve Cruz earned the Heart women’s soccer offensive player of the week award. The senior tallied a career-high four goals and an assist as the Pride defeated Graceland, 8-2, on Sept. 27 and the senior had a career-high four goals in the victory.
Ash earns WIAC honor — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Markie Ash, a senior from Waupaca, Wis., earned the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s golfer of the week award on Tuesday. She shot 80-82—162 to win the UW-Stevens Point Mad Dawg Invitational by one stroke and lead the Pioneers to a runner-up team finish.
Smith sparks Pioneers — The WIAC named UW-Platteville sophomore forward Lydia Smith as its women’s soccer offensive player of the week. The Troy, Ill., native had three assists and the game-winning goal in the Pioneers’ 4-3 victory over UW-Stout on Oct. 1. The Pioneers also beat Dubuque, 1-0, in a 2-0 week.
NICC shooting team tops Kirkwood — The Northeast Iowa Community College shooting team defeated Kirkwood Community College, 473-295, on Saturday at the Turkey Valley Trap Range. Austin Snell, of Decorah, Iowa, led the NICC men with a 98, while Hailey Elsbernd, of Fort Atkinson, Iowa, shot a 91 to pace the NICC women.
