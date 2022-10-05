06212022-HarrisCalvin7.jpg

University of Mississippi sophomore right fielder Calvin Harris (20) celebrates during the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. Harris is included in a new book about the Rebels’ run to the national championship.

 University of Mississippi

A new book chronicling the University of Mississippi’s roller coaster run to the College World Series championship in June prominently features former Western Dubuque all-state catcher Calvin Harris.

“Resilient Rebels: Ole Miss Baseball’s Remarkable Path to a National Title” became available on Amazon.com last week. The author, Chase Parham, has covered the Rebels since 2006, and his book includes behind-the-scenes stories about the team.

