It took a little longer than desired, but the Comets are in the win column.
Tyler Nemmers went 2-for-4, Jackson Mueller pitched three scoreless innings in relief, and the Bellevue baseball team broke a 3-3 tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure its first win of the season over West Branch, 5-3, on Thursday at Cole Park.
Chris Klein doubled, and Mueller and Cal Bonifas also provided hits for the Comets (1-16).
(Wednesday’s games)
Dyersville Beckman 8, Cedar Rapids Xavier 7 (9 innings) — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Owen Huehnergarth went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and earned the win with three innings of scoreless relief as Iowa Class 2A No. 5 Beckman (18-10) spoiled the field dedication ceremony for Class 3A No. 5 Xavier (21-7). Nick Schmidt added a pair of hits and two RBIs for Beckman.
Northeast 15, Bellevue 3 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets collected just three hits in the River Valley Conference setback.
(NUIC All-Star Game)
West 17, North/South 0 — At Lena, Ill.: Warren/Stockton’s Blaze Janecke won game MVP honors after going 2-for-3 with a double and six RBIs to lead the West. Galena’s Ethan Hefel, and Warren/Stockton’s Drew Mendsendike and Caleb Mammoser added two hits apiece, and East Dubuque’s Brevin Lee and River Ridge/Scales Mound’s Breyton Fry both doubled. Fulton’s Drew Dykstra earned the pitching win after striking out three, walking one and allowing one hit in three innings of work.
PREP SOFTBALL
Dubuque Hempstead 6-4, Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-1 — At Hempstead: Mady Pint homered and Peyton Paulson tossed seven strong innings for the Mustangs in Game 1. Lydia Ettema allowed just three hits in the nightcap to secure the sweep on Wednesday.
Western Dubuque 6-14, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-6 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Brynn Walters went a combined 6-for-8 over both games and Maddie Harris had three hits in Game 2 to lead the Bobcats to the sweep on Wednesday.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Pleasant Grove 2, Worthington 1 — At Worthington, Iowa: Damon Jaeger had two hits and Marshall McCarty went the distance on the mound, striking out 10 and did not surrender a walk as Pleasant Grove defeated the host team in the first round of the Worthington Tournament.
Seamus O’Connor threw six strong innings for the Cardinals with eight strikeouts, but suffered the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.