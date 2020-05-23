The step up to professional hockey can be difficult enough. A mid-season trade doesn’t make it any easier.
But, former Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman Joey Keane enjoyed seamless transitions on both accounts this season. And, this week, the American Hockey League named the 20-year-old Carolina Hurricanes prospect to its all-rookie team. The AHL is the top developmental league below the National Hockey League.
“I was definitely happy to hear the news,” said Keane, a 6-foot, 185-pound Chicago native. “But, at the end of the day, I wouldn’t have made that team without my teammates, and I was fortunate enough to have great teammates in both places. They definitely helped me make the transition to pro hockey.
“You have to show up every day, work hard and be ready to go. You can’t take a day off. It was tough at the start, but it’s still hockey. You have to make decisions quicker and be a little stronger in front of the net. When you’re playing against guys who are making a living at it, everything is ramped up a little more.”
The New York Rangers selected Keane in the third round, 88th overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft and assigned him to their AHL team in Hartford this season. He tallied eight goals, 30 points and 32 penalty minutes in 49 games in Hartford before being traded to the Hurricanes’ organization on Feb. 18 in exchange for 22-year-old forward Julien Gauthier. Keane scored one goal among his seven points in nine games for the Charlotte Checkers before the season ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Joey is right-shot, offensive-minded defenseman,” Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said at the time of the deal. “His ability to produce at the AHL level at 20 years old is encouraging, and we believe he has a bright future.”
Keane experienced mixed emotions at the time of the transaction. On one hand, the Rangers believed him to be expendable. On the other, the Hurricanes thought enough of him to deal an emerging forward.
“I got off to a pretty good start in Hartford and got some really good opportunities, which I’m thankful for,” Keane said. “But it was definitely a change of pace. One week, you’re with one group of guys and the next you’re with an entirely different group.
“It took a little while to get used to, but I thought I adjusted pretty well. I just tried to focus on the positives and went to Carolina with a clear head and tried to help them win any way I could. I’m happy with how it turned out.”
Under head coach Ryan Warsofsky, the Checkers finished with a 34-22-5 record for third place in the AHL’s Atlantic Division. Hartford (31-20-11) also finished with 73 standings point but finished fourth because it had fewer regulation-time victories.
“I’m excited about my future with the Hurricanes,” Keane said. “All of the coaches are players’ coaches and they do a great job of developing players for the NHL.”
Keane played in Dubuque during the 2015-16 season and contributed two goals, 11 points and 51 penalty minutes in 55 games.
“I can’t say enough good things about my time in Dubuque,” Keane said. “I loved my time there. They gave me an opportunity as a 16-year-old and I got as much ice time as I could have wished for. It was a great start to my career, and I still keep in contact with a lot of the people I met when I was there.”