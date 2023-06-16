CASCADE, Iowa — Finishing strong is nothing new for Cade Rausch.
Complete-game wins are quickly becoming pretty familiar as well.
Rausch went the distance Thursday night in Class 2A No. 8 Cascade’s 4-3 win over No. 4 Dyersville Beckman Catholic in the opening game of a double-header at American Legion Park.
Beckman gained the split with a 1-0 win in the second game. The Blazers moved to 13-7 on the year. Cascade is now 12-6.
“(Rausch) was our closer last year,” Cascade coach Roamn Hummel said. “We told him at the beginning of the season we were going to need him to pitch more than he did last year, and he’s done just that. He’s been phenomenal this year. This was another great effort on his end.”
Rausch, who improved to 3-0 on the season, was in familiar territory entering the top of the seventh with a one-run lead. Despite giving up a hit, Hummel let Rausch finish.
“Coach knew I wanted (to finish) this one,” Rausch said. “I had about 25 pitches left in me.”
Cascade scored its first three runs of the game in three separate innings, all with two outs.
The Cougars weren’t about to wait for two outs to break a 3-all tie in their half of the sixth inning.
Mick Hoffman ripped a double down the left- field line to open the sixth for Cascade. Nathan Schockemoehl’s sacrifice fly brought Hoffman home with the eventual game-winner.
“You always want to win certain battles,” Hummel said. “Like walks and errors and two-out hits. When we’ve been able to get two-out hits we’ve done well and tonight we did well.”
Rausch was resilient on the mound and finished strong, allowing no runs and just three base runners (two hits and a base on balls) over the final 17 batters he faced.
“I was impressed with him,” said Beckman’s Nate Offerman, who drove in all three Beckman runs in the opener and pitched a complete-game gem himself for the Blazers in the nightcap to improve to 6-0 on the season. “It was a fun night. It’s a great rivalry, but at the end of the day we’re all friends.”
Both Rausch and Beckman starter Rob Kronlage pitched well, but each got touched for one run in the first inning.
Beckman leadoff hitter Luke Schieltz singled, stole second and advanced on consecutive groundouts, including Offerman’s slow-rolling RBI bouncer to short as the Blazers drew first blood.
Cascade answered with three-straight two-out singles off Kronlage to knot things up. Cooper Hummel scored from second on a blooper off the bat of Cass Hoffman that fell in shallow center.
Cascade gave Rausch a one-run cushion when Jack Menster laced a single to score Mick Hoffman in the bottom of the second.
But the Blazers claimed the lead with a pair of runs in the top of the third, once again thanks to the bat of Offerman.
Offerman’s bases-loaded single scored Schieltz and Drew Thier.
On the mound, Kronlage kept getting out of trouble and appeared to be settling in, sitting down the Cougars in order in the fourth and forcing a double-play grounder in the fifth.
But the Cougars, who left two runners on base in each of the first three innings, broke through to tie things up right after the double play. Mason Otting’s double in the right-center field gap plated Cass Hoffman to make it 3-3.
“I was getting behind in the count those first few innings but I felt like I was able to settle in,” Rausch said.
Offerman got out of big jams in the sixth and seventh, including a second-and-third situation with no outs.
As impressive as Offerman was in Game 2, the Blazers’ defense was phenomenal behind him.
Jake Schmidt had a diving grab that led to a key double play and Spencer Rea gunned down Cascade’s Mick Hoffman at the plate in what would have tied the game in the fifth.