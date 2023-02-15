DES MOINES -- It took a lot of work just for Jerren Gille to get here.
But he isn’t satisfied just to be here. He’s got his eyes on a state championship.
One step at a time.
Recommended for you
Gille, Dubuque Wahlert’s first state qualifier in five seasons, won both of his matches on the opening day of the Iowa Class 2A state wrestling tournament today at Wells Fargo Arena.
“I’m feeling confident,” said Gille, who will wrestle in Thursday’s quarterfinal round. “I’m most definitely making the semis.”
Gille’s road to state was long and paved with heartbreak. He was third at sectionals as a freshman, then placed third at districts last year as a sophomore. He was leading in the match to get to state, but got caught going for a takedown and was pinned.
“In that moment, it killed me,” said Gille, the Golden Eagles’ first state qualifier since the program won the 2018 state championship. “But there were two ways I could go about it. I could be down. I could feel bad for myself there. But, a couple weeks later I was already back in the room trying to perfect my craft and get to where I am right now.
“I’ve worked for it, I’ll say that.”
Gille, a junior seeded ninth at 126 pounds, won a 9-1 major decision over Central Lyon/George-Little Rock’s Ragen Hasche in the first round, then added a 7-5 victory over Carroll’s eighth-seeded Cael Nelson in the second round.
“He can be a superstar here. He’s big in big matches. He’s big in big moments. He loves the spotlight, too,” said Wahlert coach Joel Allen, noting Gille’s role as a lockdown cornerback on the Eagles’ run to the Iowa state football semifinals this past fall. “All that stuff is kind of coming into fruition for what he’s accomplishing right now, and the sky’s the limit. He doesn’t even know how good he is.”
He’s far from done, too.
Gille will wrestle Decorah’s Mason Avila in the quarterfinals, one win short of the medal stand and three away from becoming the 10th different Eagle to win a boys state championship.
Even better, the road to the final opened up --- on paper --- after Avila stunned top-seeded Kaiden Dietzenbach of Burlington Notre Dame, 4-2, in the second round.
“What we talked about all week was that we felt he could beat anybody in the bracket,” Allen said. “Certainly the one seed going down makes that a little bit more comfortable for us. But, one thing that we’ve been working with Jerren on the last couple weeks is taking one match at a time. One-hundred percent of our focus is on our next match and we’re not worried about anything other than that, just our next opponent.”
West Delaware advanced five wrestlers into the quarterfinals, including four-time state qualifiers Carson Less (120) and Logan Peyton (160). Carson Turnis (138), Will Ward (195) and Cameron Geuther (285) also advanced to the quarterfinals.
West Delaware’s Brayden Maury (113) and Brent Yonkovic (138) lost second-round matches, and Jax Miller (126), Garrison Gillihan (170) and Jeryn Funke (182) lost in the first round.
Maquoketa’s Jackson Van Keuren (220) lost a 4-1 decision to Winterset’s Jadyn Cooper in his state debut.
Maquoketa Valley sent a pair of wrestlers into the Class 1A quarterfinals.
Third-seeded Brady Davis won a 7-4 decision over West Monona-Whiting’s Brayden Tew in the 220-pound second round after earning a first-round bye.
Wildcats’ 195-pounder Nathan Bietz also earned a first-round bye and booked his ticket to the quarterfinals with a 7-0 win over New London’s Trent Wilkerson.
Clayton Ridge’s Erik Flores needed just 70 seconds to win his state debut, pinning Underwood’s Avery Vacek at 106 pounds. He lost a 6-4 decision to Sigourney-Keota’s Reanah Utterback in the second round to drop into the consolation bracket.
Beckman Catholic’s Ryan Funke (182), Bellevue’s Jack Hiland (220) and Maquoketa Valley’s Aiden Salow (285) also won first-round matches before dropping into the consolation bracket.
Beckman’s Alex Hageman will also wrestle in the consolation rounds after losing a 5-3 decision to Iowa City Regina’s Ian Udell in the second round at 170.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.