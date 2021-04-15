A three-run second inning helped Clarke snap a three-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over Viterbo on Wednesday at AJ Spiegel Park in Peosta, Iowa.
The Pride had three hits in the second, but scored their runs on an error, a bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly.
Cascade product Bryce Simon tripled and scored on a single from former Dubuque Senior standout Tucker Mai in the eighth inning as the Pride improved to 26-11.
Fellow Dubuque Senior grad Johnny Blake struck out six and allowed just one hit and one walk in six innings for Clarke, improving to 3-0 this season. Nolan LeMere threw a perfect ninth inning for his second save.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Augustana 12, Dubuque 7 — At Oyen Field: Tyler Phipps and Ben Farraday scored two goals apiece, Zach Schmitt, Will Robinson and Tanner Weis also scored, but the Spartans (4-6) lost at home to Augustana (5-4).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Loras 13, Cornell 12 — At Rock Bowl: Pearl Mueller scored five goals, Clare Brunn added three and the Duhawks (6-3, 3-1 Midwest Women’s Lacrosse Conference) held off Cornell (3-3, 0-2). Katlynne Wolf and Hannah Medina chipped in two goals apiece and Marianne Gleason also scored for Loras.
MEN’S TENNIS
Loras 9, Dubuque 0 — At Tucker Courts: Joe Schnider rallied after losing the first set, 6-0, to win the next two, 6-4 and 10-4, and help Loras blank its crosstown rival.
Kevin Blomquist, Riley Collins, Tommy Linkenheld, Konnor Barth and Eian Coad also won singles matches for the Duhawks.
GIRLS GOLF
Bobcats win — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Hannah Fangman shot a 39 and McKenna Stackis (40), Ella Kluesner (40) and Hanna Kluesner (41) rounded out the scorecard as Western Dubuque (160) beat Linn-Mar (174), Cedar Rapids Prairie (181) and Cedar Rapids Kennedy (194) in a Mississippi Valley Conference quadrangular at Airport National Golf Course on Tuesday.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Comets win title — At DeWitt, Iowa: Brady Griebel won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200, Jacob Waller swept the 100 and 200, and Alex Pitts won both individual hurdles events as Bellevue cruised to the Class B team title at the Saber Relays on Tuesday night.
Kaden Guenther (400), Ethan Klemme (high jump) and the 4x100 relay also claimed gold for the Comets, who outpointed Tipton, 184-112, in the team race.
Dubuque Wahlert was third in the Class A team race with 65 points, followed by Cascade 58.
Wahlert won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays and Ryan Brosius won the 100. Jackson McAleer won the 400 hurdles for Cascade, which also won the 4x400 and distance medley relays.