“You wouldn’t happen to be Harry Leitner’s son, would you?”
Why yes. Yes I am. And awfully proud of it.
In my 31 years at the Telegraph Herald, I’ve fielded that question more times than I could possibly imagine. And each time I answered, I knew I could count on a big smile and a story about how my dad brightened that person’s day in one way or another over his remarkable life.
And I walked a little taller the rest of that day.
Those heart-warming conversations and our own memories have gotten my family through some very difficult days the past few months, as my dad continued to courageously fight the complications of diabetes. His time came early Monday morning, and he passed away peacefully at the age of 80.
As a kid growing up, I idolized the baseball side of my dad and how he turned the Holy Trinity Tigers into a powerhouse in the old Holy Name League. He took over the program in 1959 and won 320 games while collecting countless championship trophies in more than two decades, but he cared about so much more than just his own program. He never hesitated to help any young ballplayer — even those from rival parishes — find an opportunity to play the game he loved so dearly.
And he did so much more for baseball off the diamond. I always felt like the luckiest kid in Dubuque on those fall evenings in the 1970s and ’80s when Dad brought Major League Baseball players to the Terrance Hall in the Trinity church basement for Las Vegas-style nights that funded the parish baseball programs for the following year. Imagine the thrill of meeting stars like Bill Buckner or Bill Madlock in your living room, sharing your mom’s lasagna with them, then walking into an overflowing hall as part of the entourage. I always felt like I was the big leaguer the next day at school.
Dad’s impact on the game, which also included a tenure as the Holy Name League treasurer and a brief stint as a coach at Loras College in the 1980s, earned him a rightful spot in the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998. It meant the world to me to join him in the Hall of Fame this summer, and I’ll never forget that conversation with him when I shared the news with him.
As I grew older and met more and more people who knew Dad, I learned there were so many more layers to him that the baseball part. And so many more reasons to be proud of him.
I’ll never forget how he kept an eye out for a Loras baseball player battling cancer, and how much it meant to that family to have so much support so far away. Or how he and my mother, Roann, so deeply cared for their neighbors and went the extra mile for them whenever they could.
With his big belly, white beard and red suit, my dad made a rather convincing Santa Claus for many families each winter. He didn’t just play the part; he captured the true spirit of Santa Claus and loved every moment of putting smiles on the faces of youngsters who often tested the authenticity of that beard. (Don’t ever let anyone tell you there’s no such thing as Santa Claus. If you met Harry Leitner, you know he’s for real.)
Dad carried that joyful personality over to the rest of the year. No matter where he worked during his professional career, he found a way to light up an office — often with a wig and a Tina Turner impersonation, a silly joke or just his infectious smile. He could turn something as simple as a young man’s first car loan into a treasured moment.
During the baseball season, I came to expect those quick phone calls from Dad about something he saw while watching a ballgame. Most of them didn’t even last a minute, but they made me laugh and put a smile on my face.
Dad maintained that personality through his final days, despite all the pain and the understanding that he faced a not-so-sunny future. I don’t know how he did it, but he tried to put on a brave face even as his body told him otherwise.
He insisted we shouldn’t cry. (Sorry, Pop. Can’t make that promise.) But that request so accurately sums up his personality — always putting others in front of himself and doing whatever he could to bring a smile to someone else’s face.
I think that’s why he insisted — on many, many occasions — that we do not have a wake or funeral Mass in his honor, but just a small memorial service for the family. He never cared for the pomp and circumstance, and he more than earned the right to make that request.
Dad slowed down quite a bit in the past several years, but he continued to give us reasons to be proud of him. He endured all the unpleasantries of diabetes like a true champion and seemed so determined to give us a few more unforgettable moments before he passed away.
By now, I hope no one has to ask me if I’m Harry Leitner’s son.
But, yes. Yes I am.
And awfully proud of it.