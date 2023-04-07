The four area programs competing in the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League have higher hopes for this season after occupying the last four spots in the conference standings last spring.
There are reasons for hope, though.
Here is a capsule look at area teams in the SWAL this season:
CUBA CITY
Coach — Megan Rojemann (4th season)
Last year — 13-11, 7-7 SWAL
Returning starters — Brooklynn Johll (Sr., OF); Rachael Kraus (Jr., OF); Summer Rogers (Soph., IF); Payton Gile (Soph., P)
Other returning veterans and promising newcomers — Josie Kruser (Fr., P/IF); Addy Schauff (Fr., IF); Ella Vosberg (Soph., IF); Brooklyn Droessler (Soph., C); Jaiden Timmerman (Sr., IF); Tori Redfern (Sr., IF); Ayla Nolan (Soph., UTIL); Rachel Ginter (Sr., P); Carly Breiner (Jr., OF)
Outlook — The Cubans graduated 10 seniors a year ago, so there will be plenty of new faces competing for playing time. Building experience early in the season will be key, but Rojemann has an athletic group she believes is capable of challenging for an SWAL title.
DARLINGTON
Coach — Molly Rice (6th season)
Last year — 2-16, 1-13 SWAL
Returning veterans — Cayla Golackson (Sr.); Ashlynn Norgaard (Sr.); Jaylyn Schwartz (Sr.); Sophie Wiegel (Jr.); Lylah Norgard (Soph.); Ella Winslow (Soph.)
Outlook — The Redbirds had a rough season a year ago, but there is plenty of room for improvement this spring. Having returning players in key positions in the infield and outfield should help. Darlington’s goal is to be competitive in every game while seeing evidence of growth and improvement. Learning how to win could be a key component, Rice said.
FENNIMORE
Coach — Cassie Roach (1st season)
Last year — 8-14, 3-11
Returning starters — Meah Becker (Sr.); Sophie Faulkner (Sr.); Jenna James (Jr.); Jenna Ruchti (Soph.)
Other returning veterans — Brandi Oeschle (Sr.); Maddy Streeter (Sr.)
Promising newcomers — Maya Stepanek (Sr.); Breanna Gieseke (Jr.); Angel Gratz (Jr.); Alex Bausch (Soph.); Jessa Braudt (Soph.); Wren Hipenbecker (Soph.); Kayahna Furrer (Fr.)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles lost a lot of experience with the graduation of five seniors last year, including the majority of their infield, but there are plenty of young, talented players ready to step up and fill those roles. The SWAL is a tough league, but Roach believes her team has the energy and work ethic to have an impact in the title race.
SOUTHWESTERN
Coach — Paige Shelliam (4th season)
Last year — 3-11
Returning starters — Heather Hinman (Sr.); Kaitlyn Mick (Sr.); Ally Stanton (Jr.); Alana Splinter (Jr.), Jadyn Mess (Sr.); Avery Ehrlich (Sr.)
Promising newcomers — Morgan Muller (Soph.); Laila Theill (Soph.); Brynlee Droessler (Soph.); Ashlynn Droessler (Soph.); Aubrey Brand (Soph.); Lauren Koeller (Soph.); Hailey Brant (Soph.); Megan Roepsch (Fr.); Lainey Ehrlich (Fr.); Hannah Richard (Jr.)
Outlook — The Wildcats return only four starters from a year ago, but there are plenty of other players on the roster with on-field experience. Shelliam chalks up last season as a learning experience and believes her players have worked on building mental toughness with the ability to compete and persevere through adversity.
