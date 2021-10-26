Dubuque Hempstead’s Julia Gehl (left) and Keelee Leitzen run alongside each other during last week’s Iowa Class 4A state qualifying meet in Cedar Rapids. Gehl was named the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division athlete of the year on Monday. Leitzen earned a spot on the Valley Division first team.
Dubuque schools dominated the all-Mississippi Valley Conference cross country teams released on Monday, four days ahead of the state meet when many of them will be on display again.
Hempstead and Western Dubuque advanced both of their teams to the state meet in Fort Dodge on Friday afternoon. Senior and Wahlert will be sending their girls teams to state, while both will be represented in Fort Dodge by boys individuals.
Hempstead girls coach Sharon Klein and boys coach Chris Burke fronted the staffs of the year in the Valley Division, while sophomore Julia Gehl earned the Valley Division girls athlete of the year award.
The Hempstead and Senior girls combined for six of the seven spots on the Valley Division first team and five of the seven spots on the second team, while Hempstead accounted for four of the seven spots on the boys first team. In all, Dubuque runners claimed 12 first-team honors, 11 second-team honors and six honorable mention selections. The first, second and honorable mention teams listed only seven runners in each division.
The Valley girls first team included Hempstead’s Gehl, sophomore Keelee Leitzen, junior Brooke O’Brien and freshman Evie Henneberry, as well as Senior sophomore Leah Klapatauskas and junior Georgia Harms. Hempstead senior Derek Leicht, sophomore John Maloney, senior Johnathan O’Brien and senior Brady Blean earned first-team Valley Division honors on the boys side.
Western Dubuque landed a pair of first-team honors in the Mississippi Division. Senior Eli Naumann made the boys squad, while sophomore Alyssa Klein earned the honor on the girls squad.
The Valley girls second team featured Senior freshmen Emily Gorton and Claire Hoyer and sophomore Kaitlyn Miller, as well as Hempstead juniors Natalie Schlichte and Maddie Digman. On the boys side, Hempstead senior Marcus Leitzen and Senior junior Robert Howes and senior Cole Oftedahl collected second-team honors. Howes qualified for the Class 4A state meet.
Western Dubuque senior Lilly Boge and Wahlert senior Ellie Meyer earned girls second-team accolades in the Mississippi Division, while Wahlert senior Carter Hancock earned second-team honors on the boys team. Hancock qualified for the state meet in Class 3A.
The honorable mention recipients included Hempstead’s Ellie Hermiston, Sophia Dallal and Justin Mootz; Senior’s Jayda Gooch; Wahlert’s Ellen Kirby and Western Dubuque’s Isaiah Hammerand.