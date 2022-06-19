Benjamin Vandigo has been inspired by his father.
A family medicine doctor at Medical Associates in Galena, Gregory Vandigo has made a difference in his community for years, and one that has made a profound impact on his son.
“I’ve always been interested in science,” said Benjamin Vandigo, a Scales Mound grad and 2022 Telegraph Herald Scholar-Athlete. “My dad is a family medicine doctor and I’ve always looked up to him and want to take the same route as him. My goal is to become a family medicine doctor.”
Vandigo, who graduated top in his class with a 4.0 grade point average through all four years of high school and served as class Valedictorian, will attend UW-La Crosse in the fall to major in biology with a minor in chemistry.
“My dad definitely approves,” Vandigo said of his career path. “I’ve always seen him working with people. The biggest thing that pushed me to do this was seeing how well he works with the community. If people call him up, he’ll be there. I’ve always thought that was cool and one of the main reasons I’ve wanted to pursue this. I want to make a difference like that.”
Vandigo certainly left his mark as a Hornet. In the classroom, he was an Illinois state scholar who competed with the Academic Challenge Team that placed highly in regional and sectional competitions, and advanced to state the past two years — earning first place regional finishes in chemistry and biology. The team placed fifth at state this year in biology.
He also stayed plenty busy in volunteer efforts, participating in community roadside cleanups, food pantry donations, blood drives and serving at the school’s concession stand.
“I really enjoy staying busy,” Vandigo said. “That’s the type of person I am. It can get challenging at times with a lot on your plate, but I just tried to create a schedule with time management and that helped me stay on top of it. Staying motivated and looking at the end goal is what really helps me.”
Vandigo enjoyed success on the track by qualifying for the Wisconsin state meet on three relays as part of the Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg tri-op, and he helped the 4x400 team earn a silver medal last year.
But, it’s the history he made in the green Scales Mound basketball jersey that will be most remembered.
The leader among a group of five senior starters, Vandigo was a vital part in the Hornets winning the program’s first-ever conference, sectional and super-sectional championships this past season.
A 6-foot-4 guard/forward, Vandigo terrorized defenses in averaging 17.2 points, 7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game as Scales Mound set a program record for wins (36-3) and earned a third-place trophy at the Class 1A state tournament in Champaign.
“I coach football as well, and when I’d leave to Benton or Shullsburg for that, he’s the guy gathering the non-football players and leading the workouts in the gym and the weight room,” Scales Mound basketball coach Erik Kudronowicz said. “He holds himself to a high standard and expects the same out of his teammates. And it really works the same way in the classroom, he’s going to work to his standard and the others will try to work as hard as they can with him. He was a special kid on the basketball court and a special kid in the classroom.
“We had a bunch of hard workers on our team this year and it was amazing to see what they did in the classroom as well. Our team GPA was a 3.5, and that just shows the intelligence our guys had on and off the court.”
Vandigo earned first team all-state honors from the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and Illinois Associated Press to cap off a spectacular four-year varsity career with the Hornets.
“That final run with my teammates and making it to state, that meant everything to me,” Vandigo said. “Those guys have been with me my entire life and playing together since third grade. It’s really something you can’t put into words. We worked together, played together, bonded, and to end with that accomplishment was truly amazing.”
During the Hornets’ special season, Vandigo had to balance an historic campaign on the hardwood with his classes, extracurriculars and volunteer efforts.
“It can be crazy, but the teachers were all great with it,” Vandigo said. “They understood that we were getting back at 11 or later from a sectional game. They worked with us to stay on top of our academics while allowing us to stay focused on the big season, too. Just trying to stay in line and get everything done.”
Vandigo’s advice to future high schoolers is to step out of your comfort zone and enjoy the new doors that may be opened to you.
“Definitely get involved with stuff and get out of your comfort zone,” he said. “I joined FFA (Future Farmers of America), and I have no connection to agriculture with my family. But, there’s all sorts of events you can go to and learn about more for life in general. Get outside of your comfort zone, because you’ll learn so much more than just what you can in sports.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.