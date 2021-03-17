Hailey Stich helped power Cuba City to a sweep of SWAL rival Fennimore on Tuesday night.
Stich tallied 12 kills and added 17 digs as the Cubans beat the Golden Eagles, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22, in Fennimore, Wis.
Ella McKinley served three aces for Cuba City, which improved to 4-1.
Warren 2, Scales Mound 0 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Claire Riedl had six aces and Ashley Hintz had five kills as the Warriors swept the Hornets, 25-19, 25-13.
MEN’S TENNIS
Loras 8, Cornell 1 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: Kevin Blomquist, Riley Collins, Joe Schneider, Thomas Kampmier and Eian Coad won singles matches as the Duhawks routed the Rams. Loras also picked up double victories from the tandems of Blomquist/Kampmier, Collins/Connor Pivnicka, and Tommy Linkenheld/Schneider.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Culver-Stockton 3, Clarke 1 — At Kehl Center: Mike Jenkins led three Clarke players in double figures with 19 kills, but the Pride lost to Culver-Stockton, 26-24, 25-20, 18-25, 25-17.
Eric Schmidt added 11 kills, 19 assists and nine digs, and Tye Ojala had 10 kills for Clarke (5-15, 3-12 Heart of America Conference).