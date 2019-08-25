Nothing like last-minute heroics to kick off the high school football season.
Dylan Coleman hit Mason Kramer on a touchdown pass with just seconds remaining in the game, Derek Grondin hit the ensuing extra point and Prairie du Chien pulled off a late come-from-behind victory over La Crosse Aquinas, 7-6, on Saturday in La Crosse, Wis.
The Bluegolds scored a touchdown with less than 3 minutes remaining for a 6-0 lead. Coleman marched the Blackhawks down the field over the remaining time and on Aquinas’ final possession, picked off a Hail Mary attempt to seal Prairie du Chien’s win.
The Blackhawks will travel to face Waterloo for their second game on Friday.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Pride split again — At La Crosse, Wis.: Clarke swept Indiana University-South Bend and was swept by host Viterbo to finish 2-2 overall in the weekend tournament. Dubuque Hempstead grad Kasey Davis finished with 24 total kills between the two matches to lead the Pride (5-2).