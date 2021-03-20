Here is a capsule look at today’s game:
MISSOURI STATE (2-4, 2-1) at No. 10 NORTHERN IOWA (2-2, 2-2)
Kickoff: 4 p.m. TV: ESPN+
Series record: Northern Iowa leads, 34-5
Facts & figures: Northern Iowa is coming off a 17-16 road loss against Southern Illinois. The Panthers have split their two previous home games this season. The UNI defense leads the Missouri Valley Conference in both points per game and yards per game despite playing three top-15 teams. Missouri State is led by former Atlanta Falcons coach Bobby Petrino.