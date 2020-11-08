The abrupt end to an historic season left a bitter taste in the mouths of the Clarke men’s basketball team last season.
After compiling the best record in program history at 24-9 and earning a bid to the NAIA national tournament for the first-time ever, the Pride had their postseason wiped out before it started because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Head coach Jim Blaine, who is entering his seventh season and is the reigning Heart of America Conference Coach of the Year, is preaching a specific slogan so that his players do not lose sight of what was accomplished last year, but stay hungry for this season.
“The journey is the reward,” Blaine stressed. “We had a great year. I guess when you have the best year in school history, it’s kind of hard to say you didn’t have a great year.”
Former Hempstead standout Keith Johnson, a first-team all-conference selection and last year’s leading scorer at 16.4 points per game, says the expectations for this season haven’t changed one bit.
“(The expectations) are the same,” Johnson said. “Regardless of who we may have lost or gained, the core of the team is still the same and our culture is still the same. Like always, the goal is to make it to the conference championship and national tournament. I truly believe those are tangible goals for us and are very attainable.”
Given last season’s unprecedented success, it is no surprise Clarke is predicted to be near the top of the conference at season’s end. They were recently voted to finish third in the Heart of America Athletic Conference by the coaches in the preseason poll.
While Blaine appreciates that his team is getting the respect they have earned, he doesn’t take much stake in the preseason ranking.
“It’s a privilege to know that the coaches respect us enough to put us there, but we know it means nothing,” he said. “It’s just a name on a paper right now. It is an honor, but it’s going to take a hell of an effort for us to hold that up.”
For Johnson, the ranking reflects the program’s strength and consistency over the last few years.
“It just goes to show that we are getting the respect that we deserve,” he said. “People are starting to realize that it’s a big deal to be at Clarke and I appreciate that.”
Along with Johnson, the Pride return two other starters from last year in assist leader Jordan Lake (10.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg) and big man Josh Meier (9.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg).
Blaine knows he will need to lean on his veteran starters for big minutes this season.
“Those three guys are really our heart and soul,” Blaine said. “Quite frankly, we are going to need 100 minutes a game out of those guys to be successful.”
Clarke has a large group of newcomers that will be looking to make an immediate impact this season. Junior college transfer Mike Horton, along with freshman Deylon Johnson and Dubuque Senior grad Daquon Lewis are expected to see significant time.
“He’s just a long-armed 6-3 athlete,” Blaine said of Lewis. “Not a great offensive player, but he’s crafty and has a very nuanced game and is a great defender.”
Johnson says the newcomers will play a key role for the Pride this season in attaining their goals.
“Some of the freshman coming in — they have big roles to fill early on — it will depend on their transition from high school to college,” Johnson said. “We expect them to help lead us back to the conference championship and national tournament.”
Clarke will be without one key contributor from last year’s squad for at least part of the season. Nick Marshall, a 2019 second team all-conference player who averaged 14.4 points per game, elected to return home to his native Australia amidst concerns surrounding the pandemic. It is unclear at this point if he will return to school next semester and be able to rejoin his team.
“We certainly respect the decision he has made and support him in that,” Blaine said. “From a basketball standpoint, it’s a bit unfortunate, but life takes precedent.”
Clarke opens its season on Nov. 16 against St. Ambrose in Davenport, before jumping right into conference play later that week. Blaine says his team is built to withstand the everyday grind of the HAAC.
“Night-in and night-out, it’s just a gritty affair,” he said. “What I like about our guys, I think we have that toughness. In this league, the game you’re not tough-minded, you are going to get hammered.”
More than anything, Johnson is elated that Clarke has been given the opportunity to play basketball this season.
“When I heard the news that we were going to have a season, I was ecstatic, I was so happy,” he said.
And rest assured, that bitter taste that lingered on after last year’s incomplete ending will most definitely fuel the fire for this season.
“It’s not about what happened to you; it’s about how you react,” Johnson said. “And that was kind of the rule amongst us. “We jumped right back on the saddle and prepared for this season because we know we are good enough to get back there again.”