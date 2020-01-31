Abriana Berwanger is a Mississippi Valley Conference bowling champion.
Sarah Horsfield wasn’t too far behind.
Dubuque’s Senior’s Berwanger rolled a266-193—459 series to win the individual crown at the MVC Mississippi Divisional meet on Thursday at Lancer Lanes in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Western Dubuque’s Horsfield was runner-up after bowling a 180-258—438.
Cedar Falls won the girls team title, outpacing Waterloo East, 2,815-2,674. Western Dubuque (2,670) was third and Senior (2,634) was fifth.
The Western Dubuque boys finished runners-up behind a quartet of 400-plus series, including fourth-place finisher Ben Heiberger’s 426. Alec Nadermann was fifth individually after shooting 421. Nathan Kramer (417) and Jacob Butcher (416) also topped the 400-mark for the Bobcats, who missed the team title by just 45 pins. Cedar Rapids Xavier clipped WD, 3,145-3,100.
Jared Lattner rolled a 220-225—445 to finish runner-up individually for Senior. The Rams (2,905) placed fourth as a team.
Mustang boys 4th — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Devin Eudaley rolled a 430 series and Trevor Taylor added a 405, helping Dubuque Hempstead (2,908) to a fourth-place finish at the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Divisional at Cedar Rapids Bowling Center.
Garrett Kadolph rolled a 421 series to lead Dubuque Wahlert (2,739), which placed sixth.
Erin Langel’s 417 series was good for fourth place individually on the girls side, helping Hempstead (2,691) to a fifth-place finish.
Wahlert’s Emily Kasal rolled a 323 to lead the Golden Eagles (2,206), who placed sixth.
PREP WRESTLING
Dubuque Wahlert 53, Iowa City Liberty 27 — At Iowa City: Colton Kisting (138 pounds), Dustin Digman (145), Gabe Anstoetter (160) and Joe Bahl (220) won by fall as the Golden Eagles beat the Lightning. Connor Dehn won by technical fall at 170 for Wahlert, which got forfeit victories from Bryce Anstoetter (182), Henry Tomecek (195), Marik Dickson (285) and Alix Oliver (106).
South Tama 48, Maquoketa 30 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Jaycob Thompson (160 pounds), Abraham Michel (170), Lane Stender (195) and Achilles Solomon (220) won by fall in the Cardinals’ loss to South Tama.
Prairie du Chien 65, River Valley 10 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Prairie du Chien dominated River Valley to clinch the Southwest Wisconsin Conference dual championship.
Belmont/Platteville 46, Dodgeville 30 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Caden Lindholm (113 pounds), Tristen Gilbertson (120), John Burbach (132), Tanner Paulson (138), Caleb Wright (145) and Brady Johnston (152) won by fall as Belmont/Platteville beat the Dodgers.
BOYS BASKETBALL
East Dubuque 54, River Ridge (Ill.) 41 — At Hanover, Ill.: Declan Schemmel scored 17 points and Ben Tressel added 14 as the Warriors improved to 21-2 overall, 8-0 in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference.
Galena 47, Stockton 18 — At Galena, Ill.: Sam Hesslebacher scored 16 points and Brady Schemehorn added 11, and the Pirates used an 11-0 third-quarter advantage to rout the Blackhawks.
Scales Mound 54, Warren 43 — At Warren, Ill.: Ben Werner scored 15 points, Benjamin Vandigo, Zayden Ellsworth and Tyler Allen added 11 apiece, and the Hornets beat the Warriors.
Cuba City 84, Iowa-Grant 44 — At Livingston, Wis.: Brayden Dailey scored 24 points, Jackson Noll added 15 and Jack Misky 13, and the Cubans rolled the Panthers.
Mineral Point 92, Riverdale 30 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Liam Stumpf scored 20 points, Blake Wendhausen added 14 and Dominik McVay had 13, and Mineral Point routed Riverdale.
Darlington 69, Southwestern 51 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Carter Lancaster dropped 26 points, Curtis Stone added 16, and the Rebirds pulled away in the second half to beat the Wildcats.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Maquoketa 55, Solon 44 — At Solon, Iowa: The Cardinals beat the Spartans and improved to 14-3 overall.
Cuba City 67, Riverdale 66 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Kiera Holzemer led the Cubans with 18 points, Bailey Lutes added 18 and Parker Kopp had 14, and Cuba City clipped Riverdale.
River Ridge (Wis.) 61, Belmont 16 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Skylar White scored a game-high 18 points, McKenzie Graff added 11, and the Timberwolves romped past the Braves.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 66, William Penn 63 (OT) — At Oskaloosa, Iowa: Makenna Haase led all scorers with 22 points and 10 rebounds, Morgan Pitz added 12 points and Tina Ubl had 11, and the Pride (18-4, 12-4 Heart of America Conference) outlasted William Penn.
UW-Platteville 69, UW-Oshkosh 65 (OT) — At Oshkosh, Wis.: Allison Heckert scored a team-high 15 points, Maiah Domask and Kaite Asche added 14 apiece, and the Pioneers secured a road win on Wednesday night.