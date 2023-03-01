Will Staring celebrated his 20th birthday in grand style Tuesday night.
The defenseman scored with just 19.1 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 5-4 victory over the USHL Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Steel at Dubuque Ice Arena.
On the game winner, Jake Sondreal intercepted a Chicago clearing attempt at the blue line, circled behind the net and handed the puck off to Staring in the left faceoff circle. Staring attacked the net and sniped a backhand shot into the top right corner behind goaltender Jack Stark, then celebrated with an emphatic stick slam before his teammates could mob him in the Dubuque defensive zone.
“Chicago has a great team, but we outplayed them,” Staring said. “Our best asset is our ability to be connected. That’s generally what takes you far. We just have to keep winning games and keep this going.”
“I’m really just thankful. I have such a good support team here, and I just love these guys to death. There’s no one I’d rather do it with than them.”
The unique celebration came about Monday night, while Staring and teammates watched ‘The Bachelor.’
“We were kind of just joking around, and that (celebration) was what came up,” Staring said. “It was kind of a dare to throw the stick down the ice, so I just sent it. I was excited and it came over me. What are you going to do?”
Dubuque won its third straight game and improved to 3-0 against Chicago this season. Three games remain in the season series.
Dubuque finished with a 35-25 advantage in shots and took a two-goal lead in the first period. But Chicago scored the next three to take a 4-3 advantage early in the third.
“I thought we should have won in regulation, because we played really well tonight,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “We made some adjustments in the neutral zone specifically for this to slow them down, and the guys did a pretty good job of it.
“The guys contested the blue lines. You have to make them dump the puck and we made them dump it more than they wanted to, which kind of frustrated them. And our puck decisions were awesome.”
Jayden Jubenvill opened the scoring for Dubuque just 2:31 into the contest. He intercepted a soft clearing attempt, walked in from the left point, sidestepped a defender and snapped a shot into the top right corner behind Stark for his fourth goal of the campaign. Nils Juntorp was credited with the lone assist.
“Once we got that first one, it seemed like the boys started rolling,” Jubenvill said. “We kind of hemmed them in their zone a lot and were playing with speed. We found a way tonight, which is great.
“They have an amazing team, so it obviously feels really good to beat them. We found a way to shut them down and play the way we like to.”
Chicago tied the game just 62 seconds later, thanks to a fortunate bounce. Quinn Finley’s shot hit a stanchion behind goalie Marcus Brannman and ricocheted back in front for a Nicholas Moldenhauer tap-in goal, his 20th of the season.
Staring scored his first goal of the season to give Dubuque a 2-1 lead at the 7:46 mark. Just seconds after the Saints’ first power play expired, Ryan St. Louis made a perfect centering pass from below the goal line to a streaking Staring, who snapped a shot past Stark from between the circles. Max Montes won a battle behind the net to get the puck to St. Louis.
The Saints doubled the lead 5:18 later on a Max Burkholder power play marker. He hit a wide-open net from the back door following a tic-tac-toe passing sequence involving Montes, Owen Michaels, St. Louis and Theo Wallberg. On the play, Burkholder took over the USHL lead for goals by a defenseman with his 15th of the season.
Dubuque maintained the two-goal cushion thanks to a hustle play by Michaels a little more than six minutes into the second period. He broke up a 2-on-0 by Finley and Moldenhauer to bail out Brannman.
But Chicago struck twice in a span of 39 seconds later in the period to pull even at 3-3. Michael Emerson delivered for the USHL’s top power play unit with a goal at the 12:29 mark, and Finley broke free from coverage for a back door goal for the equalizer.
Chicago took its first lead at the 5:29 mark of the third period. Moldenhauer took advantage of a deflected pass to score a backdoor goal on Brannman.
The Saints answered with another power play goal at 8:27. Ryan St. Louis wired a one-timer from the right circle under the crossbar after taking a Staring feed. Mikey Burchill also assisted on St. Louis’ 19th goal of the season.
“We had a really good first period, and we were just trying to get back to that,” St. Louis said. “We know we can beat that team. They kind of capitalized on our mistakes, but, overall, I thought we played a pretty good game.
“The power play is finally clicking. It feels good. You can see that everyone has more confidence. Now we just have to make sure we bring that into this upcoming weekend.”
Roughly six minutes later, Dubuque’s Cole Helm dropped the gloves with the 6-foot-4, 208-pound Leo Eperjesi. Despite giving up five inches in height and 16 pounds of weight in the tale of the tape, Helm landed a handful of punches before slamming Eperjesi to the ice.
