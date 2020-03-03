Two local college teams will represent the tri-states in the NCAA Division III men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, which tip off later this week.
The UW-Platteville men and Loras women have punched their tickets to March Madness, the NCAA announced on Monday.
The Pioneers (22-4) host Concordia Wisconsin (19-9) at 7:30 p.m. Friday on Bo Ryan Court. Prior to that game, St. Thomas (24-3) takes on St. Norbert (23-4) on the same court at 5 p.m. The winners of each game will play each other in Platteville on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. UW-P finished the regular season No. 8 in the latest D3hoops.com poll.
The Duhawks (23-4) received an at-large berth and will face UW-La Crosse (18-10) in Greencastle, Ind., on Friday. Site host DePauw (27-1) faces Webster (20-7) in the same gym, and the winners advance to Saturday’s showdown. Loras is ranked 13th.
Should Loras or UW-P advance, their next games will be on Friday, March 13. Sites and times are to be determined.