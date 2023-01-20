The East Dubuque boys basketball team may have played its best quarter of the season.
And it just so happened to come against its biggest rival.
A 27-point fourth-quarter surge broke open a tight contest and helped the Warriors pull away from rival Galena en route to a 65-47 victory on Thursday in Galena, Ill.
The Warriors (10-10) converted 19 of 20 free throw attempts in the final 8 minutes of play to secure the win. For the game, East Dubuque shot 28 of 30 from the charity stripe, at an impressive 93.3 percent clip.
Colin Sutter was a perfect 12-for-12 from the free throw line and led the Warriors with 18 points. Brody Culbertson added 16 points, and Aidan Colin contributed 14 in a balanced scoring attack that saw seven East Dubuque players reach the scorer's book.
Connor Glasgow scored a game-high 22 points for Galena (15-6), while Parker Studtmann added 11.
Stockton 55, West Carroll 31 -- at Stockton, Ill.: Ryley Schultz scored 15 points, and Parker Luke 14 to lead Stockton to the NUIC win.
Scales Mound 66, River Ridge 48 -- at Hanover, Ill: Scales Mound improved their record to 19-3 in cruising to an NUIC victory. Charlie Wiegel erupted for 30 points to lead the Illinois Class 1A No. 13-ranked Hornets. George Winter had 15 points to lead River Ridge.
Maquoketa 63, Central DeWitt 62 -- at DeWitt, Iowa: Maquoketa overcame a four-point deficit in the last minute and scored the final five points to escape with a victory. Carter Meyer led all scorers with 27 points, while Tyler Hinz and Kasey Coakley each scored 12 points for the Cardinals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 67, Prince of Peace 24 -- At Wahlert: Emma Donovan and Nora King paced a balanced scoring attack with 14 points each, and Maria Freed chipped in with 12 points to lead Dubuque Wahlert over Clinton Prince of Peace in a non-conference game. Wahlert improved its season record to 11-4.
Benton 59, Belmont 43 -- at Belmont, Wis.: Six Rivers West Conference leading Belmont suffered its first conference defeat with a home upset loss to Benton. Belmont dropped to 13-3 for the season, while Benton improved to 4-12 with the win.
Platteville 68, Richland Center 35 -- At Platteville, Wis.: Camryn Nies led the Hillmen with 14 points, Ellie Temperly added 13 points, and Maddi Carl contributed 10 points as the Hillmen rolled Richland Center.
Mineral Point 57, Fennimore 44 -- At Mineral Point, Wis: The Golden Eagles fell to 6-11 after dropping a SWAL matchup to the Pointers.
Southwestern 43, Riverdale 39 -- At Muscoda, Wis.: The Wildcats edged the Chieftains to earn their second victory of the season.
Lancaster 64, River Valley 35 -- At Lancaster, Wis.: The Flying Arrows improved to 7-8 with a convincing victory over River Valley.
BOYS WRESTLING
Dubuque Hempstead 59, Iowa City West 20 -- At Iowa City: The Mustangs received pins from Evan Bratten (126), Landon Reisen (138), Dawson Fish (145), Camden Smith (170), Cole Rettenmaier (182), Tate Woodruff (195), JoJo Lewis (220), Zach Conlon (285) and Mitchell Murphy (120) in a blowout victory over the Trojans.
Western Dubuque 63, Waterloo West 10 -- At Epworth, Iowa: Drew Burds (170), Jake Murphy (220), Cooper Habel (120), River Sigwarth (126), Joe Hirsch (138) and Nathan Casey (152) won by fall as the Bobcats dominated the Wahawks.
Iowa City Liberty 44, Dubuque Senior 20 -- At North Liberty, Iowa: Cohen Pfohel won by fall at 285 and Beau Healey (160) won by technical fall as the Rams lost to the Lightning.
Bellevue 36, Beckman Catholic 30 -- At Bellevue, Iowa: Jake Hiland (145), Seth Smith (152), Casey Tath (160), Ryder Michels (285) and Aiden Harms (126) registered pins as the Comets beat the Trailblazers.
Anamosa beat Bellevue (65-12) and Beckman (51-30).
Cougars go 0-3 -- At Cascade, Iowa: Evan Vogel went 3-0, winning twice by fall in the first period, but Cascade lost duals against Monticello (65-18), Northeast Goose Lake (42-30) and West Branch (48-15).
Cardinals go 0-3 -- At Camanche, Iowa: Jackson Van Keuren (220) won by fall in two of his three victories, Donavan Cook (120) also went 3-0, but Maquoketa lost duals against Iowa City Regina (51-18), Tipton (51-19) and host Camanche (40-26).
GIRLS WRESTLING
Dubuque Hempstead 45, Iowa City West 15 -- At Iowa City: Ayla Osterkamp (135) and Lydia Hefel (170) both won by fall to help lead the Mustangs over the Trojans.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Clarke 90, Graceland 51 -- At Lamoni, Iowa: Mya Merschman scored a game-best 18 points, and Giana Michels and Tina Ubl contributed 15 each as the Pride (17-2, 11-2 Heart of America Conference) ran away from the Yellow Jackets behind a 38-point third-quarter effort to win their 10th straight game.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Graceland 85, Clarke 68 -- At Lamoni, Iowa: Graceland blitzed Clarke behind a 57 percent shooting from the field, including all five starters reaching double figures in scoring. Graceland took a 41-30 halftime lead, and Clarke was unable to make a serious run in the second half. Anthony Eddy led Clarke (8-10, 3-9 Heart of America) with 22 points, while Chris Burnell and Daquon Lewis scored 13 and 10 points, respectively.
