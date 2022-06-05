LA CROSSE, Wis. — She isn’t flashy and doesn’t beam in celebration.
Kayci Martensen’s stoic demeanor after crossing the finish line doesn’t depict her dominance over the last three Wisconsin state track and field championships.
She acts like she’s been there before.
She has. Many, many times.
Martensen, the Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg senior distance runner, concluded her stellar prep career with two gold medals in Saturday’s final events at Roger Harring Stadium, winning the Division 3 1,600-meter run (4:57.05) and 800 (2:17.47). She claimed gold in the 3,200 on Friday.
“The perfect way to describe it right now is bittersweet,” Martensen said. “I’m so happy that I was able to make it this far and looking back at all my accomplishments I’m really proud. I’m a little upset it’s my last high school meet, but once I take a quick break and then get right back into training, I know I’ll feel a lot better.”
Martensen leaves La Crosse as one of the most decorated prep track athletes ever. She has now won three consecutive golds in the 1,600 and 3,200, and two straight in the 800 to give her eight gold medals and 11 total state medals in her prep career.
“I think all that is still sinking in,” said Martensen. “I’m still a little shocked, but I think tonight being around my team and my family, it might just hit me.”
The Iowa State recruit, who has been favored in nearly every race she’s run for the last three years, said she’s looking forward to the ride home to unwind.
“I think I’ll finally be able to relax a little bit on the way home,” Martensen said. “I’ve been kind of nervous for this meet and everything leading up to it. It will feel pretty good just to relax.”
Lancaster came in as the top seed in the Division 2 4x200 and successfully defended its title from a year ago. The team of Abby Burr, Bridee Burks, Eden Bowen and Lainee Burks won gold in 1:46.57.
Bridee Burks said once her squad got through preliminaries, they not only wanted gold, but also a record.
“Today we kinda said, ‘Let’s not only reclaim our podium spot, but the school record, too.’”
It was not immediately known if the foursome captured the school record, but Bridee Burks said it’s nice to go out on top, regardless.
“This was definitely icing on the cake for my senior year and my whole high school career put together,” she said.
Bridee Burks was also part of the 4x400 team that desperately pushed for a silver medal that would have put them in a tie atop the team standings, but just missed in bronze. Joined by Burr, Bowen and Mally Olmstead, the quartet finished in 4:10.24. Sadie Hollander, Bowen, Tatiana Place and Burr added another bronze in the 4x100 (51.00).
Lancaster and Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg tied for third place in the team standings with 36 points.
After a false start disqualified her from the Division 3 100 hurdles last year, Fennimore’s Delanee Klass gained some much-needed redemption with her third-place finish Saturday (15.67).
“Ever since regionals, every time I’m in the blocks I’m like, ‘Do not false start!’ So, I’m probably a little slower coming out of the blocks. Of course I wanted a state championship, and I knew I could, but I’m still happy with third.”
Klass later matched her 100-hurdle finish with a bronze in the 300 hurdles (46.78).
Other area girls who finished inside the top six on Saturday and earned a spot on the podium include: Cuba City’s Alison Daugherty, triple jump (fourth, 36-3/4); Prairie du Chien’s Bree Doll, wheelchair 100, (fourth, 28.71), wheelchair 400, (fourth,1:39.90), and wheelchair 800 (fourth, 3:41.18); Cassville’s Tunde Lippai, 100 hurdles (fourth, 15.93); Darlington’s 4x200 (Abby Solverson, Zoie Zuberbuhler, Raquel Reuter, Alyza Johnson; fourth, 1:48.85); and Lancaster’s Olmstead, 800 (sixth, 2:21.07).
Area girls athletes who competed in Saturday’s finals, but finished outside the top six include: River Ridge’s Shayna Graf, discus (12th, 99-5); Cuba City’s Monica Schmidt, pole vault (18th, 9 feet); Fennimore’s Rosie French, pole vault (12th, 9 feet); Lancaster’s Macie Galle, pole vault (14th, 9 feet); and Megan Kreul, triple jump (10th, 33-10 1/2); Dodgeville/Mineral Point’s Ellie Robinson, 1,600 (11th, 5:20.69); and Annie Robinson, 1,600 (12th, 5.21.82) and 800 (12th, 2:25.35); Darlington’s 4x100 (seventh, 51.38), Raquel Reuter, 800 (14th, 2:33.29); Platteville’s Ketura Goomey, 300 hurdles, (10th, 48.25); and Prairie du Chien’s 4x400 (eighth, 4:11.71).
