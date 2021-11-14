After years of learning from their peers, a trio of former local prep talent is playing a crucial part in the Loras College women’s basketball team’s hot start to the season.
Dubuque Hempstead product Madison Fleckenstein and Galena High School grad Sydney Schuler have entered the starting lineup for the first time, and former Dubuque Senior standout Alli Udelhofen is contributing key minutes off the bench as the Duhawks kept rolling in an 89-43 rout of UW-Platteville on Saturday at the Loras Tip-Off Classic.
“I had some really great players ahead of me in Kari Fitzpatrick and Macenzie Kraemer,” said Fleckenstein, a junior guard who averaged 3.8 points her first two seasons. “Looking up to them and knowing the work ethic here really helped me into this leading role.”
While Fleckenstein averaged 14.5 points per game in the Duhawks’ first two contests, she settled for three points as Loras (3-0) routed the Pioneers (1-1). Madison Haslow led the charge with 22 points, while Udelhofen added 16 and Schuler chipped in eight points. Another local standout, Platteville native Sami Martin, closed with 11 points.
“These last couple years have really just been spot minutes,” said Schuler, a senior guard who averaged 2.7 points through her first three seasons but has put up 10 points per game this year. “Now I’m just ready to accept that role as a starter and facilitate and play the role that I have on the team. Always cheer and support my teammates when I’m not in.”
Allison Heckert’s trey gave the Pioneers a 7-6 lead, but the Duhawks answered with an 11-0 run sparked by Udelhofen. The junior forward scored a bucket plus a foul off an inbounds play, then sank a pair of free throws.
“Al’s come a long way since freshman year,” Loras coach Justin Heinzen said. “She works her butt off and has developed into a really good source offensively. I probably don’t use her enough because she hasn’t missed a shot yet. Knows what she has to do and plays to her strengths.”
Haslow chipped in a trey, then Schuler snagged a steal and went coast-to-coast for a layup before following with a transition trey to help the Duhawks hold a 24-16 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“Playing to her strengths, that’s Syd to a tee,” Heinzen said. “She does exactly what she should be doing and that’s catch and shoot. She doesn’t need a lot of space and is guarding really well. She works really hard at it.”
Loras used a 21-8 run in the second quarter to break the game open. Martin’s and-1 basket off a sweet dish from Fleckenstein pushed the lead to 13, then Udelhofen added a slick spin move in the paint for a score. Schuler and Haslow connected again on treys as the Duhawks extended their lead to 45-24 heading into the locker room.
“Fleck has progressed and matured and learned a lot over her first two years,” Heinzen said. “She brings a good versatile matchup offensively and defensively. She can be the leading scorer, or like tonight, she can take a supplemental role and be all right with that, too.”
The Duhawks forced Platteville into 31.1% shooting from the field, and held all-WIAC forward Maiah Domask to only one point.