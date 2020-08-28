Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
LINN-MAR (0-0) at DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (0-0)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Mustangs believe this could be their year. With a talented returning cast, that could certainly be possible. But a season-opening gauntlet begins tonight with a team that made the playoffs last year, continues with a defending state champion and a rivalry game before a pair of traditional heavyweights come calling. Even though every team qualifies for the postseason this year, getting off to a good start is key for a Hempstead team that is debuting a new head coach in alum Jeff Hoerner.
TH prediction — Hempstead 34, Linn-Mar 27
DUBUQUE SENIOR (0-0) at CEDAR FALLS (0-0)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Cedar Falls won, 33-10, in Week 8 before winning, 44-0, in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Outlook — For the third time in four games (dating to last season) the Rams will face a challenge from one of Class 4A’s traditional powerhouses. And for the second consecutive game, Senior will be playing in the UNI-Dome. The Rams returned a solid nucleus of players from the team that absorbed a lopsided playoff loss to the Tigers and exacting a small measure of revenge would be a nice way to open the season. Experience could be on Senior’s side early in the season, but one spot the Rams are lacking experience at is quarterback.
TH prediction — Cedar Falls 35, Senior 34
DUBUQUE WAHLERT (0-0) at WEST DELAWARE (1-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KMCH-FM 94.7, kmch.com
Last year — Wahlert won, 17-15, in Week 1
Outlook — The Golden Eagles pulled off a major stunner to open the 2019 season, knocking off the perennially tough Hawks on a last-second field goal. Both teams have several key players back for another run, but West Delaware won’t be taking Wahlert lightly this time around. And the Hawks have the looks of a promising season after dismantling Anamosa, 66-0, in their Week 0 season opener. Containing quarterback Jared Voss will be key to Wahlert’s success.
TH prediction — West Delaware 42, Wahlert 20
WESTERN DUBUQUE (0-0) at CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER (0-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KMCH Sports 2 app
Last year — Western Dubuque won, 20-14, in Week 7
Outlook — Xavier is going to be looking for revenge after the Bobcats ended the Saints’ long regular-season winning streak last season. Western Dubuque is a much different team than the one that claimed the Class 3A state championship last year, though, and will be breaking in several new starters on both offense and defense. But a tough season opener is one that could put the Bobcats on the right path toward peaking at the end of the year.
TH prediction — Cedar Rapids Xavier 35, Western Dubuque 21
CASCADE (0-0) AT MONTICELLO (0-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last year — Monticello won, 14-7
Outlook — Cascade opens a brutal stretch to start its season with the first of three straight games on the road. The Cougars will look for revenge against the long-time rival Panthers after a close loss last season. While there are plenty of players back for Cascade, it also lost a lot of playmakers on offense that will need to be replaced. But the same can be said for Monticello, who lost their starting quarterback and leading wide receiver from last season. This should be another game that goes down to the wire.
TH prediction — Monticello 21, Cascade 20
BELLEVUE (0-0) AT NORTHEAST GOOSE LAKE (0-0)Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Bellevue won, 21-19
Outlook — The Comets have big plans in their drop down to Class A this season, and they’ll be looking to get off to a hot start tonight on the road. This game was a nailbiter last season, but with quarterback Max Jackson and wide receivers Jacob Waller and Colby Sieverding back in the fold, the Bellevue offense should be clicking right out of the gates — if a revamped offensive line can jel together and work out the early kinks.
TH prediction — Bellevue 34, Northeast Goose Lake 16
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG (0-0)
AT CLAYTON RIDGE (0-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KCTN-FM 100.1
Last year — Edgewood-Colesburg won, 33-6
Outlook — The Vikings are on a mission to get back to the playoffs once again, but to improve on their first-round exit of last season. Parker Rochford and Keegan Hansel provide a pair of dynamic playmakers on offense, and a Clayton Ridge team that went winless last season could have a hard time slowing them down.
TH prediction — Edgewood-Colesburg 35, Clayton Ridge 13