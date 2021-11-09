The Loras College men’s and women’s soccer programs found out Monday who, where and when they will play in the first round of the NCAA Division III soccer tournament.
The news wasn’t as rosy for the University of Dubuque and University of Wisconsin-Platteville men’s squads, who were hoping to hear their names called for an at-large berth into the 64-team field.
The Duhawk women will host the first two rounds of the tournament, beginning Friday.
Loras (18-0-1), which won the American Rivers Conference tournament championship for a record 14th time, will face Fontbonne (15-2-2) at 1 p.m. on Friday in the Rock Bowl.
The winner will play either Milwaukee School of Engineering or Calvin in the second round at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The Duhawks beat Fontbonne, 3-1, on Sept. 12 in St. Louis, Mo. — the first leg in what is now a 15-match winning streak. Loras is 9-0 at the Rock Bowl this season and 20-3 over the last three seasons.
The Loras men (13-6-2), who avenged a regular-season loss to upend the crosstown rival Spartans in the American Rivers Conference tournament championship match on Saturday, will play their first-round match against North Central (18-1-1) at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in Northfield, Minn.
The winner will face either Dominican or sectional host St. Olaf in the second round.
Dubuque, which entered the A-R-C tournament final unranked nationally but fifth in the Region IX rankings, ended its season 13-4-1.
UW-Platteville (13-5-2) was fourth in the Region IX rankings, but is not part of a conference with a league tournament that awards an automatic bid to the national tournament.