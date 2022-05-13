Julia Gehl was prepared for a stressful day.
The Dubuque Hempstead sophomore distance runner already had Thursday’s state qualifying meet and an AP test during the school day weighing heavily on her mind.
She didn’t factor a minor illness into the equation.
“I was actually home sick yesterday,” Gehl said after punching her ticket to next week’s state meet in Des Moines by winning the 3,000 in 10:11.64. “It was pretty stressfully because I had an AP test this morning. I just tried to rest, hydrate, and focus on what I could control.”
Gehl was the first area state qualifier with her 3,000-meter win Thursday at Dalzell Field.
“It helped that I knew that I didn’t have to pull off a PR tonight, just enough to get in,” Gehl said.
The top two place winners in each event automatically head to Drake Stadium next week along with the next 12 best times or distances statewide.
Gehl (4:49.86) later won a thrilling 1,500 that featured three city athletes 1-2-3, edging teammate Keelee Leitzen (4:49.88) by two hundredths of a second.
Dubuque Senior’s Leah Klapatauskas, who was also fighting an illness this week, missed out on an automatic berth by three hundredths of a second in a photo-finish third-place The Ram’s sophomore will hold out hope for a wild-card bid to state after running an inspired race.
Coming off a gold medal at the Drake Relays, Hempstead’s 4x800 team of Camdyn Kay, Maddie Digman, Leitzen, and Brooke O’Brien continued that momentum with a convincing win on Thursday.
The Mustangs’ quartet was nearly 11 seconds clear of the field with a winning time of 9:41.42.
“Everybody just works hard and works really well together,” Leitzen said. “We’re all pushing each other and just trying to get better together. We go out as a team and finish hard as a team.”
Hempstead earned its third win in the distance medley. Emily Klein, Emma Hilkin, O’Brien and Leitzen took first place with a ticket-punching time of 4:16.44.
The Mustangs got state-qualifying second-place finishes from Klein in the 200 (25.96), Gehl in the 800 (2:26.90), and Kay, O’Brien, Digman, and Leitzen in the final 4x400 (4:05.37).
Ally Darter swept her four wheelchair events, winning the 100 (25.03), 200 (47.77), 400 (1:32.83) and shot put (11-7).
Hempstead (126) finished runner-up in the team standings behind overall winner Iowa City High (139).
Dubuque Senior did not receive any gold medals on Thursday, but will still be represented in Des Moines with three runner-up finishes.
The Rams got back-to-back silvers from Klapatauskas (10:16.06) in the 3,000 and the 4x800 team of Julia Kilgore, Claire Hoyer, Emma Ward, and Kaitlyn Miller (9:52.14).
Senior’s Breen Duffy continued her season-long consistency in the discus with a state-qualifying second-place distance of 109-6.
Senior finished sixth overall as a team with a total of 73 points.