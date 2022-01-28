Beau Healey knows the advice is coming.
It’s just a matter of which coach-slash-relative will be the one relaying the message.
That’s life for a wrestler in the Healey household.
Father, Rick, is an assistant coach for the top-ranked Loras wrestling program. Beau is the starting 160-pounder for the Dubuque Senior wrestling team. And his older brother, Jackson, is an assistant coach in the Rams’ wrestling room.
“It’s a little intimidating sometimes,” Beau said, laughing. “But for the most part I love it. I always have wrestling around me in some way. There’s always something I can connect to in some way. If I don’t like hearing one thing, maybe I’ll hear another thing that gets me going.”
Jackson Healey, a former standout wrestler himself at Western Dubuque, is in his first season as an assistant coach with the Senior wrestling program after spending last year as a volunteer.
He said it was a natural fit to join the Rams. With their father teaching at Senior and Beau enrolled, Jackson began to feel a call to coaching.
“I love working with other kids, but he’s the reason I’m here. He led me here,” Jackson said.
It’s a tough dynamic to navigate.
It’s only natural to show favoritism to a relative, but that can be a killer to a coach’s rapport with the rest of the team.
That isn’t the case with the Healeys.
“He’s really, really, really good at spreading his efforts to help every kid,” Senior coach Ian Sommerville said. “When we go live is when he’ll work with his brother or he’ll stay after and work with his brother on certain things, or outside the room. But inside the room he’s Coach Jackson and he’s working with the girls, working with the JV and he’s a great resource to have.”
Beau grew up watching his brother wrestle, and believes that helped mold the type of competitor he is on the mat — similar attack styles and gritty hand-fighting.
“It’s a great experience, growing up always watching him wrestle and then I see a lot of the same tendencies,” Beau said. “It helped me battle with some of the weaknesses he had, and it’s a really good dynamic. I really enjoy it.”
But, inevitably, at some point either Jackson or Rick will see something.
“Oh yeah, all the time,” Beau laughed. “We’ll just be having dinner and then something will come up. We’ll have to go through and spend 15 minutes working on some shot that happened three days ago.”
Despite the fact that there can be some tense moments in the wrestling room, the sibling relationship is just fine.
“Sometimes you just need a break from wrestling, sometimes you need a breather,” Jackson said. “But sometimes we’re like, ‘hey, let’s look at some film. Let’s get better here.’ We talk a little bit, but we’re a huge wrestling family so we’re talking wrestling a lot. It’s probably every day, but not all day every day. We like other sports, we like playing video games just like every other brother. But we do like talking about wrestling, too.”
About that dynamic in the wrestling room: the brothers pair up with each other for live wrestling in the practice room.
Jackson was a fairly accomplished wrestler himself, competing at the middle weights for the Bobcats before graduating from Western Dubuque in 2017. He ran into some tough brackets at the district tournaments, though, and never quite made it to the state tournament individually.
He’s starting to lose his advantage against his brother, though.
“It’s getting to that point where some of my big brother syndrome is laying off, and he’s got a pretty good double leg,” Jackson said. “I’ll throw a couple hard clubs here and there to let him know what’s up, but yeah, it gets intense. He’s a tough kid and I don’t really want to lose to my younger brother yet. I’m trying to hold off as long as possible in an actual match.”
Beau is 17-14 overall with a dozen bonus-point wins entering this weekend’s Mississippi Valley Conference tournament.
The goal is to be wrestling his best in the coming weeks to earn his first trip to the state tournament.
“This year, I mean obviously I just want to qualify,” said Beau, a junior. “I’m really not afraid of wrestling anybody at this point. I plan on qualifying, making it to state, placing, winning, I don’t care. I’ll do anything.”
And if Beau is there on the mats at Wells Fargo Arena in the middle of February, you can bet Rick will be watching intently from the stands.
And Jackson will be yelling instructions from the coaches’ corner.
“Just saying that gave me chills right now. It would be such a great experience,” Jackson said. “I’d just be happy for him. I would just be glad to see him achieve his goals, and also one of my goals that I missed out on. I don’t know, it gives me goosebumps thinking about it.”