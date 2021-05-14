Ed, Eddie or Edward.
Edward Rosas doesn’t really care what you call him. But the University of Dubuque baseball team knows it can count on him to get key outs when they call his name.
Rosas escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the top of the ninth inning to preserve a win for Anthony Scanlan, and the Spartans won their regular-season finale, 4-1, over crosstown rival Loras on Thursday at Runkle Field.
“Those are the moments you live for as a baseball player,” said Rosas, a junior from Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. “I just went in there and pounded the zone. I did what I do and I got it done.”
Dubuque won three of the four games in the series, moved up from the weekend with the American Rivers Conference track and field championships underway at Chalmers Field next door. The Spartans have won 13 of 14 against Loras dating to 2016.
The Spartans (17-22, 15-17 A-R-C) have won six of eight to close the regular season and will take either the No. 4 or 5 seed into next week’s conference tournament. Nine of Dubuque’s losses have come by a single run.
“This team has been underachieving at times but I think we’re really clicking right now. I think this team can be dangerous as hell,” Rosas said.
Loras (22-16, 17-15) was 7-5 in its three series prior to meeting Dubuque and will be the No. 3 seed in the league tournament.
Scanlan (2-6) struck out three and walked two while scattering five hits over six innings. He allowed just one run.
“As a whole pitching staff this year we’ve been really good at limiting opposing offense, so that’s just the mindset I had coming into today,” Scanlan said. “Just another game, just limit their offense.”
Seth Crandall took over and threw 2 1/3 innings in relief. But he issued two walks and hit a batter in the ninth, bringing the go-ahead run to the plate with just one out.
Dubuque coach Paul Wyczawski called on Rosas, who is 4-0 with a 1.54 earned run average, but has been used primarily as a starter. Rosas struck out Dylan Pardoe, then induced a harmless popout to shortstop from Luke Fennelly to end the threat.
“He’s been a strike-thrower for us and he changes speeds so well,” Wyczawski said. “I knew he was going to give us a good outing and we were fortunate to get the results we did.”
Dubuque scored a pair of runs thanks to head’s-up baserunning in the third inning. Quincy Bryant opened the bottom half of the inning with a single, advancing to second as the right fielder misplayed the hop. Kyle Radi laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt along the first-base line and Bryant never stopped as he rounded third and slid head-first under the tag of Loras catcher Daniel Rogers.
Patrick Raffert and Cole DeStefanis followed with singles and Rafferty scored an unearned run on an error.
Dakota Church and Fennelly both doubled in the fifth inning for the Duhawks’ only run. Max Snowden tripled home a run and then scored on Colton Pfeifer’s double in the sixth for UD.
“It’s always a good contest between us and we had them on the ropes there a little bit at the end, we just didn’t get that big hit,” Duhawks coach Carl Tebon said. “It seemed like the whole series we didn’t get big hits — and we have this year. It’s just one of those things. They pitched well, though. Their pitchers threw well, they got ahead of us and they got big outs and timely outs.
“It’s baseball and we just move on.”