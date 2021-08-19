Kellen Strohmeyer visited several of college baseball’s blueblood programs during a whirlwind recruitment early in his sophomore year at Dubuque Hempstead.
Two years later, he ended up finding everything he wanted right in his own back yard.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound all-state shortstop verbally committed to the University of Iowa on Wednesday night, roughly a month after reopening his recruitment. Strohmeyer originally committed to the University of North Carolina two years ago after a Florida showcase moved him onto the radar of several top NCAA Division I programs who asked him to make a quick decision.
“Going on campus, Iowa just has a home feel to it,” Strohmeyer said. “Growing up in Iowa and being a Hawkeye fan my whole life, it feels right to be there. In the back of my mind, I always knew Iowa was the place I wanted to be, even after I committed to UNC.
“In retrospect, I wish I would have taken the original process slower and saw more schools. I was really happy with the way the whole process went with Iowa. It went exactly the way I hoped it would go.”
Strohmeyer played in the state tournament at Duane Banks Field on the Iowa campus last month and also toured the baseball offices on a separate visit.
“Their hitting facilities, the technology they use and their developmental program all just blew me away,” Strohmeyer said. “I visited some of the top-notch programs in the country before I committed to UNC as a sophomore. But, honestly, Iowa’s program was better. There are only a couple of other programs in the country who have the machines and the technology they use in developing hitters, and that really appealed to me.
“I loved playing there during the state tournament. The fans are right on top of you, and I love playing on the turf. I loved everything about it.”
Since taking over the program in 2014, native Rick Heller has turned the Hawkeyes into a perennial Big Ten Conference contender after decades as somewhat of an afterthought. The Eldon, Iowa, native has averaged 30 wins per season, while reaching two NCAA regionals and claiming the first Big Ten Tournament title in program history in 2017.
And he’s done it with plenty of Iowa talent.
Heller’s staff includes Cascade native Marty Sutherland as his associate head coach and Dyersville native Nic Ungs as director of baseball operations. The preliminary roster for the spring season includes 29 former Iowa high school baseball standouts, including Dubuque Senior graduate Sam Link.
“Keeping those kids in-state is good for everybody,” Hempstead coach Jeff Rapp said. “There are a ton of great baseball players right here in the Mississippi Valley Conference and across the state. They’re all good athletes, too, and they’re super competitive. It’s been proven that Iowa can compete in the Big Ten and be in the hunt for the College World Series with a lot of Iowa guys on their roster.
“Stroh is going to fit in really well with them. He’s a great athlete, he’s super competitive, and he’s an incredibly strong kid. I know he looks kind of long and lanky and wiry, but you should see him in the weight room.”
Strohmeyer earned first-team all-state accolades from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and second-team honors from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association this summer after setting the school record for hits in a season. A first-team all-district performer and unanimous all-conference selection, he batted .427 (61-for-143) with 15 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 32 RBIs, 19 walks and three hit batsmen. He posted a .500 on-base percentage, a .636 slugging percentage and went 22-for-22 in stolen base attempts.
Strohmeyer debuted on the Hempstead varsity during the final game of his freshman season. Last summer, he hit .438 (28-for-64) with four doubles, three triples, one home run and 20 RBIs. He carried a .480 on-base percentage, .583 slugging percentage and stole six bases in seven attempts during a second-team all-MVC and second-team all-Northeast District campaign.
Cedar Rapids-based scouting service Perfect Game gives Strohmeyer a 9 on a scale of 10 in its player-potential ratings. That translates to a potential top-10 round pick in the Major League Baseball Draft and the highest college-level prospect.
Strohmeyer said he looks forward to joining forces with Dubuque Wahlert’s Aaron Savary, an all-state right-handed pitcher who committed to the Hawkeyes two days after the state tournament.
“It’s pretty cool,” Strohmeyer said. “Hitting against him isn’t exactly the nicest thing in the world. We play some fall ball and spring ball together and we work out at (Building Better Athletes), but it will be cool to be his full-time teammate. Finally. I haven’t been on his good side very much.”