Ron Klein ended Luke Merfeld’s two-race winning streak at Dubuque Speedway by claiming the checkered flag in the 25-lap IMCA Late Model feature on Sunday night.
Klein, of Sherrill, Iowa, picked up his first feature win of the season at Dubuque by holding off Dalton Simonsen, of Fairfax, Iowa. Merfeld, of Dubuque, placed third, followed by Bryce Garnhart, of Lanark, Ill., and Eric Pollard, of Peosta, Iowa.
Jamie Pfeiffer, of Freeport, Ill., won his second straight IMCA Modified feature by holding off Brandon Schmitt, of Beaver Dam, Wis. Jason Schueller, of Dubuque, took third in the 20-lap feature, followed by Tyler Kleiner, of Dickeyville, Wis., and Matt Gansen, of Zwingle, Iowa.
Jason Roth, of Hazel Green, Wis., earned his fourth IMCA Modified feature win of the season and first since June 5. He beat Ian Hurst, of Dubuque, to the checkers in the 15-lap race. Bob Silaggi, of Freeport, Ill., finished third, followed by Rusty DeShaw, of Farley, Iowa, and Jarrett Franzen, of Maquoketa, Iowa.
In the 15-lap IMCA Hobby Stock feature, Andrew Burk, of Milan, Ill., claimed his second feature win of the season and first since May 15. The top five also included Jimmy Doescher, of Hollendale, Wis.; Mark Neis, of Benton, Wis.; Jordan Miles, of Bernard, Iowa; and Scott Wetter, of Platteville, Wis.
Kyle Stark, of Marshall, Wis., claimed the 25-lap Badger Midget feature victory ahead of Derek Doerr, of Watertown, Wis. Todd Kluever, of Sun Prairie, Wis., placed third, followed by Zach Boden, of Cambridge, Wis., and Kevin Battefield, of Lewistown, Ill.
