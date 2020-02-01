PATCH GROVE, Wis. — The River Ridge win streak came to an end Friday night at the hands of Division 5 fourth-ranked Monticello in a Six Rivers Crossover game. The Timberwolves fell, 60-56, in their first loss since Dec. 3, ending a run of 12 consecutive wins.
The loss tarnished a 37-point effort from Ridge senior Cole Crubel, breaking the single game scoring record of 34 points previously set in 2004.
“I am very pleased with our kids’ effort tonight,” first-year River Ridge coach Tom Neises said. “We didn’t make a couple plays that we needed to, but I think this was an awesome opportunity for us.”
The Wolves (12-3) led 11-7 in the first half and held onto a slight for the majority of the first half before the undefeated Ponies (15-0) took a 20-19 lead on a pair of free throws from Peter Gustafson, who finished the game with a team-high 21 points.
Crubel, who finished the first half with 17 points, hit a three with 46 seconds remaining to knot the score at 24-24, but the Ponies took a 26-24 lead into the second half.
“We may have leaned on Cole a little too much, but he is just a phenomenal player,” Neises said. “We need to have some other kids step up and do some more scoring for us.”
The Wolves reclaimed the lead on the opening possession of the second half on another three from Crubel, but the Ponies would eventually take it back from the free throw line, where they spent a good chunk of time. Monticello finished the game 24-for-41 from the line, including 16-for-24 in the second half.
The Wolves shot 10-for-15 from the line.
“Our guys played hard, and it was an aggressive game from start to finish,” Neises said. “I am extremely proud of the way the continued to battle.”
Ridge was able to take a 47-45 lead with 7:03 to play on an offensive outback from Owen Hamilton, but the Ponies were there to answer with a three-point play from Gustafson. The Wolves would tie the game up once more on a shot from Crubel with 1:37 remaining, but the Ponies would be able to seal the win from the free throw line.
Reece Rufer added 17 points for the Ponies, while Simon Blohowiak added 12.
The next leading scorer for the Wolves was David Nies with five points.
“These guys are hungry,” Neises said. “They’ve had three different coaches in four years, and they are doing everything they can to turn this program around. When I got here, we wanted to figure out what we had to do to fill this gym, and you saw a full house here tonight. Play good basketball, that’s what you have to do.”
The Wolves remain atop the Six Rivers West at 8-0, with four games remaining.
“This felt like March,” Neises said. “This game will make us better, and I think our guys will really take a lot from this.”