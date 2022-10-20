Riley Carrier likes to E.A.T.
His appetite is evidenced by the number of times the Bellevue senior running back and linebacker has taken home the Comets’ weekly award for effort, attitude and toughness.
“The last four years he’s worked his butt off,” Bellevue co-head coach Matt Jaeger said. “He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do, he’s always been really coachable, always been a good leader of this team, and someone the guys around him look up to.”
Carrier, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week, has made a habit of earning the vintage Bellevue-themed metal lunchbox awarded each week to the Comet who most displays the E.A.T. acronym.
“It’s hard not to give it to him every week,” Jaeger said. “He stands out every week for it. He’s always bringing 100 percent effort, going as hard as he can. He always has the attitude when it comes to keeping his head up and working hard. He’s been that example for this team this year.”
Carrier’s work ethic has proven him to be a leader on both sides of the ball for the Comets this season. He leads the team with nine rushing touchdowns on 826 yards, and is also a threat through the air with 156 yards receiving and one scoring reception.
Defensively, Carrier leads Bellevue with 69 tackles, including six solo takedowns in a must-win game last week at Clayton Ridge to clinch a postseason berth.
“If you want to succeed in what you do, you’ve got to put forth 100 percent effort,” Carrier said, describing the E.A.T mentality his team models. “Also, your attitude has to be well. If you miss a catch, miss a big run, get tackled, you just gotta keep your chin up and go to the next play.
“Finally, toughness. You can’t let things bring you down. Football is a tough sport. I like to play physical. I like when my opponents are physical because it pushes me to play harder.”
The Comets clinched a playoff bid with a grinding 20-14 victory over Clayton Ridge last week, and will face heavily-favored Class A No. 8-ranked Alburnett.
“He knows how these playoff games work; he knows what to expect here,” Jaeger said. “He knows that underdog role really well. He knows what to do and he’s taken it in really well.”
Carrier referenced last season when Bellevue faced a similar scenario and nearly pulled off a first-round upset of Lisbon.
“Each week we have different culture words we follow,” Carrier said. “This week our word is ‘fearless.’ We’ve put in a lot of different offensive and defensive schemes to help us out in this battle. We’re the underdogs, so we’re just trying to be as fearless as possible. We’re gonna bring the competition to them. We’ve got nothing to lose.”
Carrier plans to study electrical engineering next year, but has not yet decided on a destination. He also would like to continue his football and track careers at the collegiate level.
“I’m looking at being part of athletics in college,” Carrier said. “You look at previous Comet players who go on to college and do great things. I’d like to kind of extend on that tradition and be someone who people look at and think, ‘This kid has all the effort and knows what he’s doing, and is trying to make it.”’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.