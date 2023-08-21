ZWINGLE, Iowa — Joey Sigwarth remembers participating in semi-pro baseball games in this kind of heat and humidity in the past. But, in those instances, players had a little build-up to become accustomed to a heat index in excess of 100 degrees.
Balltown and the Dubuque Packers agreed to share the Prairie League playoff championship on Sunday after the two teams won semifinal games earlier in the day. In the final inning of Balltown’s 10-5 victory over Farley, one of the two umpires collapsed and required medical attention.
“This is really the first time all year we’ve played in weather like this, so we weren’t used to it, and on top of that, it’s been kind of cool the last week leading up to today,” said Sigwarth, the Balltown manager who won a Prairie League title for the first time since becoming involved with the program in 1993. “A lot of guys looked like they were pretty much shot. It didn’t help that our game went 2 1/2 hours.”
Packers manager Michael Blake could gage the heat and humidity by sweat-drenched jerseys he loaded into the washing machine when he returned home Sunday night.
“You’d get a little breeze here and there, but, man, it was hot,” Blake said after guiding Dubuque to its second consecutive league playoff title.
The Packers reached the final with a 4-3, eight-inning victory over Zwingle in the first game.
Dubuque opened the eighth inning with the ghost runner on second base, Johnny Blake drew a walk and Dubuque Wahlert rising senior Alex Kirman laced a two-run double. Lance Richardson answered with an RBI single for Zwingle in the bottom half, but the Suns’ rally ended there.
Kirman and Mike Garritano had two hits apiece for Dubuque, while Johnny Blake also doubled in support of winning pitcher Nick Marcelli. Zwingle got two hits apiece from Maguire Fitzgerald, Travis Lyons, Richardson and Isaac Weber.
“One of our goals was to win both leagues, and we gave it a good run and came awfully close,” said Michael Blake, whose team also made the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League playoffs and went 33-16 overall. “It’s an awesome feeling to be back on top for another year. We’ll see if we can defend it again next year, because we know we’ll have a target on our backs again.”
In the second semifinal, Nick Schmidt, Luke Sigwarth, Taiga Sato, Jack Jaeger and Owen Funke had two hits each in Balltown’s 12-hit attack. Schmidt earned the win and doubled, while Jaeger and Sato had doubles, as well. Aaron Wulfekuhle homered for Farley.
“Early in the year, it was a struggle, but we came on at the end of the year,” Joey Sigwarth said after ending the season at 21-14. “Once the high school guys came around, the wins started piling up. It means a lot to win the Prairie League, especially after having to beat Farley to do it. We have the utmost respect for their program and what (manager) Paul Scherrman has accomplished for so many years.”