Kiya Steger was one out away from a no-hitter.
A solid single later, it was gone. Another sharp base hit followed, and the game was tied.
But Western Dubuque’s junior hurler was undeterred, and overcame a seventh-inning, game-tying rally from Dubuque Hempstead to claim Game 2 of a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader, 3-1, and complete a sweep over the rival Mustangs on Tuesday at Hempstead High School.
Western Dubuque won a 5-4 decision in the opener.
“Being conference games, that always makes it a little more important, but overall, those are two really big wins for us,” Western Dubuque coach Rex Massey said.
Leading 1-0 in the nightcap on the heels of a Kaitlyn Thole RBI single, Steger carried a no-hitter through 6 2/3 innings. Only two Mustang runners had reached base before Lauren Hefel’s solid single gave the Mustangs hope. Two batters later, Luci Weber sharp liner tied the game at 1-1.
“No, I wasn’t even aware (of the no-hitter),” Steger said smiling.”
True or not, she wiggled out of the seventh and tossed a scoreless eighth before letting her bat take over.
Steger opened the ninth with a single, and scored the game-winning tally on a opposite field base hit from Carson Koerperich. Both hitters were hitless in three at-bats up to that point.
“I just looked on the outside of the plate, and the ball was there,” Steger said of her ninth-inning knock. “These wins are gonna boost our confidence big time. Coming off of last year where we didn’t do so well, but this team is gonna do great things.”
Steger struck out five over eight masterful innings, outdueling Hempstead’s Peyton Paulsen, who was almost equally impressive with nine strikeouts over nine innings.
Trailing 5-2 in the opener, Hempstead (0-2) rallied with two runs in the seventh, but WD’s Hannah Hoefer, making her first career varsity start, coaxed a fly out to strand the potential tying and go-ahead runners on base and earned the win.
“In the beginning I was a little nervous, but I had my teammates cheering me on and telling me I was doing good, so I had confidence in them and myself,” Hoefer said.
Hailey Wulfekuhle’s RBI single gave the Bobcats a 1-0 lead in the second before Hempstead scored twice in the third on a run-scoring hit from Mady Pint and an RBI groundout from Lydia Ettema.
Hoefer tied the game at 2-2 in the fifth when her single drove in Anna Haverland, and gave the Bobcats (2-1) the lead with a go-ahead knock in the seventh.
“We’re gonna take these two wins and use them to keep going forward with the season,” said Hoefer, who finished the day a combined 3-for-7 with three RBIs to accompany her Game 1 win in the circle.
Kaitlyn Thole provided what proved to be the game-winning hit in the opener with a two-run single to make it 5-2.
“We knew going in every run was going to be important,” Massey said. “It was just a matter of who got the big hit at the right time.”
Hempstead coach Danielle Krug said two early-season losses can be a learning lesson for her team.
“I think this definitely humbled us,” Krug said. “This really kind of showed us what we really need to work on. Hopefully, come Thursday (against Iowa City Liberty), we kind of have things figured out.”