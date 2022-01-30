Pittsburgh Steeler legend Rocky Bleier presented his life story, “The Play with Rocky Bleier,” before a captive audience of active military, reserve personnel, veterans, and local Steeler fans on Friday night at the University of Dubuque’s Heritage Center.
Teamed with NFL Hall of Famer Franco Harris in the backfield, the duo provided a potent one-two ground game during one of the NFL’s greatest dynasties, as the Steelers notched four Super Bowl wins in six seasons from 1974 to 1979. Although he was mainly the blocking back for Harris, both rushed for 1,000 yards in 1976, becoming only the second NFL tandem to do so.
Bleier’s path to NFL stardom was anything but random. On the stage at the John and Alice Butler Hall with props representing the scene at his dad’s bar in Appleton, Wis., a Pittsburgh bar and his bar at home, a large screen in the background showed images as he took the audience through his life playing football in his youth and then for the University of Notre Dame, helping the Fighting Irish to the 1966 NCAA National Championship as a junior.
Near the end of his first NFL season after being drafted by the Steelers in 1968, Bleier was also drafted into the U.S. Army that December and sent to Vietnam. He was shot in the thigh and caught shrapnel from an exploding grenade landing at his feet as his platoon was ambushed in a rice patty in August 1969 near Hiep Duc in south central Vietnam.
The crowd hushed as Bleier said Army doctors told him he would not be able to play football again due to the wounds. His spirits were boosted by a post card from Steeler founder and owner Art Rooney, reading, “Rock – the team’s not doing well. We need you. Art Rooney.”
“Chief (Rooney’s nickname) sent postcards at the time, similar to sending a text message today. The fact that he took a moment to do that meant something more. He didn’t have to do that, but he did, that showed the character of that man and the belief he had in me,” Bleier said in a pre-show interview.
Even after head coach Chuck Noll cut him twice, Rooney signed him back to the team’s practice at full salary to allow him to rehab from the surgeries to repair the war injuries.
The most poignant moment of the play came when Bleier questioned why 58,000 men were killed in Vietnam, then cited other numbers of more recent conflicts, asking a question many have asked themselves and each other, “was it all worth it,” and, as the Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient put it, “putting amnesia over history.”
With a portrait on the backscreen of a hundred or so servicemen, the stage lights dimmed to a single spotlight from the back to silhouette Bleier as he stood at attention, slowly raised his right arm as “Taps” played, and offered a salute to honor those lives lost.