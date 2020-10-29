A capsule look at the area qualifiers for the 91st annual Iowa boys state cross country meet:
When — Friday and Saturday
Where — Lakeside Municipal Golf Course, Fort Dodge
Friday’s schedule —Class 4A boys at 11 a.m., Class 3A boys at 4 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule —Class 2A boys at 11 a.m., Class 1A boys at 4 p.m.
Race distance — 5,000 meters.
Admission — $10
Who qualified — The top three teams and the top 15 individuals advanced from state qualifying meets last Wednesday and Thursday.
CLASS 4A BOYS
Dubuque Hempstead — The Mustangs, ranked No. 2 in this week’s Iowa Track Coaches Association poll, won the Dubuque qualifying meet with 32 points, 34 ahead of runner-up Iowa City West. Hempstead’s qualifying runners were: senior Ryan Winger (champion in 15:28), senior Josh Davis (4th in 16:13), junior Brady Blean (5th in 16:15), senior Mason Suarez (9th in 16:31), junior Derek Leicht (13th in 16:34), senior Owen Maloney (15th in 16:41) and junior Marcus Leitzen (25th in 17:07). The Mustangs finished third at state a year ago with 100 points, 13 behind champion West Des Moines Dowling and four behind Pleasant Valley. Among returning state runners, Winger scored six team points at state last year, followed by Maloney (8), Suarez (10) and Leitzen (28), while Blean (55) and Leicht (84) were the sixth and seventh runners. Hempstead is appearing at the state meet for the eighth straight season. Winger is ranked No. 1, while Davis is No. 20 and Blean is No. 23.
Individual qualifiers — Dubuque Senior junior Connor Kilgore finished second at the Dubuque qualifying meet with a time of 16:47 after finishing 37th at state last season. Western Dubuque’s Eli Naumann, a junior, placed sixth at Dubuque in 16:24 ... Western Dubuque’s Cade Messer, a senior, placed 10th in 16:31 at Dubuque to reach state for the third straight season. Messer finished 99th at state last season. Kilgore is ranked No. 15 this week, and Naumann is ranked No. 30.
CLASS 3A BOYS
Dubuque Wahlert — The No. 13-ranked Golden Eagles took third at the Monticello qualifying meet with 85 points, 5 ahead of Clear Creek-Amana and eight behind West Delaware. Their qualifying runners were: senior Nathan Munshower (4th in 16:38), junior Carter Hancock (7th in 16:48), sophomore Abe Simcox (22nd in 17:24), junior Brant Perry (23rd in 17:25), senior Cayden Ellis (29th in 17:42), senior Eli Shubatt (37th in 18:10) and senior Evan Poirier (41st in 18:19). The Eagles finished fourth at the state meet a year ago with 156 points. Returning from last year’s state meet are Munshower (14 points), Perry (32) and Hancock (52), while Simcox and Poirier were the sixth and seventh runners. Wahlert qualified for Fort Dodge for the fourth consecutive season. Munshower is currently ranked No. 20 this week.
West Delaware — The Hawks took second at the Monticello qualifying meet. Their qualifying runners, all seniors, were Cael Meyer (6th in 16:48), Blake Smith (11th, 16:58), Tyger Vaske (14th in 17:05), Robinson Martinez (20th in 17:24), Matthew Mensen (26th in 17:38), Andrew Salas (44th in 18:22) and Staveley Maury (46th in 18:25).
CLASS 2A BOYS
No local qualifiers.
CLASS 1A BOYS
Bellevue — The No. 5-ranked Comets won the Cascade qualifier with 56 points. Their qualifying runners were: senior Brady Griebel (champion in 16:31), freshman Payton Griebel (4th in 17:34), senior Sam Dunne (14th in 19:24), sophomore Ben Steinbeck (16th in 19:25), freshman Kaden Guenther (21st in 20:04), sophomore Jake Bormann (25th in 20:24) and sophomore Aiden Onken (36th in 21:08). Brady Griebel finished second by just .08 seconds at the state meet last year and is ranked No. 3 this week. Payton Griebel is ranked 12th.
Maquoketa Valley — The No. 4-ranked Wildcats finished second at the Clayton Ridge qualifier. Their qualifying runners were: junior Cy Huber (champion in 17:35), junior Nolan Ries (3rd in 17:44), junior Michael Schaul (5th in 18:15), junior Brock Trenkamp (19th in 19:25), junior Mitch Heims (17th in 19:12), sophomore Landin Frasher (20th in 19:36) and freshman Toby Grimm (31st in 20:26). Maquoketa Valley finished fifth at state last year. In the latest rankings, Huber is 14th and Ries is 16th.
Individual qualifiers — Cascade senior Cole Miller and sophomore Adam Knepper finished eighth and ninth in 18:27 and 18:32 at the Cascade qualifying event.