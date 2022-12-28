Darlington basketball
Darlington’s Broker Buschor shoots over Royall’s Tucker Wildes during the championship game of the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament on Wednesday in Lancaster, Wis. Buschor scored 13 points to help lead the Redbirds to a 61-49 victory.

 Shannon Mumm/Telegraph Herald

LANCASTER, Wis. — The Darlington boys basketball team outscored Royall, 14-4, over the last five minutes of play en route to a 61-49 win in the championship game of the fourth annual Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament on Wednesday afternoon at Lancaster High School.

The Redbirds (8-1) defeated Potosi, 93-65, to advance to the title game. Royall beat host Lancaster, 54-46, in the other semifinal.

