Darlington’s Broker Buschor shoots over Royall’s Tucker Wildes during the championship game of the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament on Wednesday in Lancaster, Wis. Buschor scored 13 points to help lead the Redbirds to a 61-49 victory.
LANCASTER, Wis. — The Darlington boys basketball team outscored Royall, 14-4, over the last five minutes of play en route to a 61-49 win in the championship game of the fourth annual Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament on Wednesday afternoon at Lancaster High School.
The Redbirds (8-1) defeated Potosi, 93-65, to advance to the title game. Royall beat host Lancaster, 54-46, in the other semifinal.
Potosi defeated Lancaster, 60-39, in the third-place game.
Despite trailing for the majority of the first half, the Redbirds got two late baskets from junior Reagan Jackson to reclaim a 27-25 lead at the half. Darlington trailed by as many as six points in the first half.
“Credit Royall, they had us scouted very well,” Darlington coach Tom Uppena said. “They took away all the things we had been successful at and let us have those open 3s and we just weren’t hitting them in the first half.”
The Redbirds went just 3-for-18 from long range in the first half, while Royall (7-1) was 6-for-10.
“We didn’t have a lot of energy there in the first half after a long break following the first game,” senior Carver Fitzsimons said. “You could definitely tell that we came out flat and they took us out of our transition game. It took a while for us to get into a good rhythm.”
Fitzsimons led the Redbirds with 14 points, while Will Murray and freshman Broker Buschor each added 13 for a well-rounded scoring attack.
Royall reclaimed the lead at 36-34 before the Redbirds got back-to-back 3s off the bench from Buschor to go up, 41-36.
“Having Broker come off the bench and be a spark for us was huge,” Fitzsimons said. “He has been getting some big minutes for us.”
Buschor scored 16 points in the team’s first game of the day.
“Broker doesn’t play like a freshman,” Uppena said. “He’s been a great addition and continues to be a nice spark off the bench for us.”
Royall knotted the game up once again at 41-41 with 8:44 to play before the Redbirds found success down in the post behind big-man Murray.
The senior scored nine of his 13 points in the final five minutes of play while the Redbird defense held the Panthers to just one field goal during the final stretch.
“Will did what Will does, and he took over there at the end,” Uppena said.
The Redbirds also got 10 points off the bench from junior Reagan Jackson.
“We have lots of different guys who can score in double figures, and that helps make us a hard team to defend,” Fitzsimons said.
Added Uppena: “The best thing about this group is the character of these kids. They do what is asked and they do all the little things that coaches love to see.”
The Panthers were led by Brady Uppena with 16 points.
