Loras College’s fifth-set magic Tuesday was nothing, compared to the miraculous comeback that even got the Duhawks there.
The Duhawks rallied from the brink of defeat twice in a thrilling 3-2 home win over the University of Dubuque, 25-17, 15-25, 23-25, 26-24 and 15-12.
The Duhawks fell behind, 6-0, to start the final set, and eventually trailed, 12-9, before running off six straight points, capped by Sara Hoskins’ service ace that gave Loras its second win of the season in as many matches.
The final point wouldn’t have been possible without an improbable finish to the previous set.
UD held a 2-1 lead and was in command, 24-18, in the fourth before Loras scored eight straight to force a tiebreaking set.
“I hope we’re not using up all of our luck already,” first-year Loras coach Kristy Duncan said. “But it’s nice to see the kind of heart and fight that this team showed.
“It would have been real easy, down like that, to just fold. But that’s not the type of team that we are, which I love learning as a new coach.”
The win snapped a two-game Spartan win streak in the rivalry.
Loras controlled the first set, led by as many as nine and won, 25-17, behind five kills each from Jackie Alberto and Jade Casper.
UD, which fell to 0-2, hung around, though, going on a 4-1 run behind a pair of kills from Darby Hawtrey, including one gym-shaker that quieted a 5-1 Loras run just as the Duhawks appeared to be pulling away.
Loras eventually did, but UD continued to build on the momentum that started with Hawtrey’s authoritative finish to the first.
The Spartans jumped out to a 6-3 lead in the second set and got a huge defensive effort from their libero, Mary Kate Wille.
Wille saved the Spartans time and time again. The sophomore had 15 digs in the second, and 53 on the night.
UD went on 7-2 and 6-3 runs to claim the set, 25-15, and even the match.
Not just Wille, but the defense was awesome — on both sides. There were long stretches Tuesday night when it seemed like the volleyball might not ever hit the Lillis Court floor again.
Loras led, 8-3, to start the third as Casper and Alberto were back at it, dominating the net.
But the Spartans reeled off a 7-1 run and the third was a back-and-forth shootout all the way until Julie May’s kill gave UD a 25-23 win to pull ahead, 2-1, in the match.
The Duhawks came out fired up in the fourth and grabbed a quick 6-2 lead. It looked like Loras would pull away to tie the match as Lyndsi Wilgenbusch had two of Loras’ five quick kills and UD’s only points came on a pair of Loras service errors. But the fourth soon resembled the previous set as UD came roaring back and the teams traded scoring spurts.
The best of the bunch was definitely Loras’ 8-0 run to send it to a fifth set.
“Our team just stayed focused,” Alberto said. “And that was a really tense moment. We just had to focus on getting one point at a time. The comeback was a really good feeling.”