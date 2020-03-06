It wasn’t necessarily rock bottom, but the Dubuque Fighting Saints received a bit of a wake-up call during their first seven games back from the United States Hockey League’s winter break.
The Saints went 2-5 during that stretch, capped by a pair of heart-breaking losses on Jan. 10-11 to a Chicago Steel team that has been running away from the USHL all season. Since then, the Saints have gone 13-3, won nine straight games at Mystique Community Ice Center and cemented themselves as the second-best team in the Eastern Conference.
Dubuque will get its final regular-season cracks at the Steel during another home-and-home series this weekend. The series opens at 7:05 tonight at Mystique before shifting to Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Ill., Saturday night.
“It’s a huge weekend for us to prove a point that we’re right there, one and two with Chicago, especially after the last time we played them,” Saints defenseman Kaelan Taylor said. “We kind of felt like we left some stuff on the table, and we felt like we could have won both of those games. We have to come into this weekend and show them a little more fight and a little more pushback.
“We’re a much better team now than we were then. If we keep doing what we’re doing, week in and week out, we’re going to be fine.”
Chicago won the first game of the season series, 2-0, on an Erik Middendorf breakaway goal 4:49 into the second period and a Gunnarwolfe Fontaine empty net goal. The Steel finished with a 26-23 advantage in shots on goal, and the teams combined to go 0-for-14 on the power play, including an 0-for-8 by Chicago.
The following night, Mathieu De St. Phalle and Middendorf scored goals in the final minute of regulation to rally the Steel to a 4-3 victory at Mystique. Ben Schultheis tallied a goal and an assist, and Matthew Kopperud and Stephen Halliday scored goals for the Saints.
“We gave it our best, and our best wasn’t enough to earn points this weekend,” Saints coach Oliver David said shortly after that second loss to Chicago. “Hopefully, this will be a catalyst for the rest of our season. The guys have to believe in that statement and be willing to work to be better.
“We all have to work to be better. If we’re one goal short of the best team in the league, that’s nice, but that means we’re not the best team in the league.”
Since that weekend, the Saints have gained plenty of separation on the teams below them in the Eastern Conference.
Dubuque enters this weekend with a 32-12-1 record for 65 points, second behind only the Steel’s 39-7-1 record and 79 points that made them the first USHL team to clinch a playoff berth. The Saints lead third-place Team USA by 13 points with 17 games remaining in the regular season (Waterloo leads the Western Conference at 31-13-2 for 64 points).
“The last time we played Chicago, I think we were a little different team,” Saints forward Mark Cheremeta said. “This weekend will be a good test to see where we are.
“We have to focus on us, as well as them, and how to play against them. It’s a matter of watching video of our last games with them, making a few corrections and doing what needs to be done.”
It won’t be easy.
Chicago is in the midst of an historic season that has the Steel on pace to set a USHL record by eclipsing the 100-point mark. They have won 11 straight, have lost back-to-back games only twice all season and own an astounding .840 winning percentage.
Chicago players hold down the top five spots on the USHL scoring chart. Sam Colangelo, Fontaine, De St. Phalle and Brendan Brisson all have 55 points, and Sean Farrell is one point behind. The next three spots belong to Dubuque players Ty Jackson (53), Riese Gaber and Dylan Jackson (52 apiece). Gaber leads the USHL with 33 goals.
Chicago leads the USHL in power play efficiency at 24.8%, with Dubuque second at 22.3%. The Steel rank second in penalty kill efficiency at 87.5% and Dubuque is sixth at 84.3%.