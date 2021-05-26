The Dubuque Wahlert girls soccer program is on a mission.
With two more wins, the Golden Eagles will be back on the state’s big stage.
Maya Wachter scored the first four goals of the match, five overall, and Iowa Class 1A No. 6-ranked Wahlert routed Maquoketa, 10-0, in their 1A regional quarterfinal on Wednesday afternoon at Steele Field.
Ivy Dearstone added a hat trick and Mary Kate King and Anna Dehn also scored as the Eagles (9-6) advanced to host Anamosa (5-11)/Tipton (6-8) in the regional semifinals on Tuesday. The winner will play either Iowa City Regina (8-7) or Bellevue Marquette (10-3) on June 4 for a trip to state.
The Eagles were once a state tournament mainstay, but haven’t qualified since 2011.
“The first couple years we were always kind of the underdogs and no one expected us to win. We kind of took that to heart to prove them wrong,” Wachter said. “This year ... it’s the same mindset, just a little different. We have the target on our back and we have to prove to everyone why we’re up there and prove we should be up there and we deserve to be ranked.”
Maquoketa ended the year 2-14.
Wachter opened the scoring just less than 14 minutes into the match, one-timing a cross from Gabby Moran. She ran onto a through ball less than 3 minutes later for a 2-0 lead, then added a pair of breakaways just 22 seconds apart late in the opening half as the Eagles took a 4-0 lead into the break.
Wahlert outshot the Cardinals, 26-0, in the first half while piling up 17 shots on goal. The Eagles put 24 of their 34 shots on frame.
Maquoketa goalkeeper Addie Michel had 13 saves by halftime and finished with 14.
After several chances to blow the game open even more in the first half, the Eagles needed just 7:22 to scored six goals and trigger the 10-goal rule in the second half — the first time this season Wahlert has reached double digits.
Dearstone scored her first on a breakaway just 2:21 into the half, and Wachter converted an assist from Moran just 31 seconds later for a 6-0 lead.
Dearstone added her second and third goals in a span of 40 seconds to push the lead to eight in the 45th minute.
King knocked home a rebound off the post in the 47th minute, and Dehn ended it with a blast from distance a minute later.
“We all just needed a second to take a deep breath and get over the nerves of the first regional game,” Dearstone said. “I think once we all took the time to talk it out with each other and figure out what we needed to do, we pulled it together as a team and that’s honestly where our success came from.”