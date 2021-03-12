It was exactly a year ago today that the Loras wrestling program had its heart ripped out.
On March 12, 2020, the Duhawks were holding a team practice in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and going through their final pre-tournament checks before the start of the NCAA Division III wrestling championships. During a team meeting, word came down that the event, and all NCAA winter and spring championships had been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic that was just beginning to sweep its way across the United States.
It was a heart-breaking moment for the Duhawks, who had become the first team other than Wartburg to win an American Rivers Conference championship in close to three decades.
They figured to be in the hunt for a national championship, too.
“I feel like I’m in a nightmare and I can’t wake up,” Loras coach TJ Miller said at the time. “It just feels like a dream, like a nightmare. There’s a lot of sad, heart-broken individuals in Cedar Rapids right now.”
Many of the wrestlers from that team have moved on. And it didn’t look like Loras would get a chance this year after the NCAA canceled the D-III championships again because the number of institutions holding a wrestling season didn’t meet the required threshold.
The National Wrestling Coaches Association stepped in, and the NWCA Division III championships begin today at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
Loras and Dubuque are among 20 programs that will have their full 10-man lineups wrestling in the national tournament.
“Our guys and our coaching staff have done a great job of dealing with the COVID challenges,” Loras coach TJ Miller said to duhawks.com. “This weekend we have a great opportunity to wrestle at a championship level against new opponents and to get as many All-Americans as possible. Our guys are excited for the opportunity that the NWCA has given us.”
Limited spectators will be allowed at the tournament and all-session passes are still available at xtreamarena.com.
Here is a capsule look at the tournament:
Loras first-round pairings — 125: No. 10 Jared Hensley vs. Gabe Rodriguez (Concordia-Wisconsin); 133: No. 12 Zach Thompson vs. Carson Sauriol (Dubuque); 141: No. 3 Jalen Schropp vs. Jordan Carson (Millikin); 149: No. 3 Zeke Smith vs. Tony Blackman (Averett) or Rob Cleary (New Jersey City University); 157: No. 5 Daniel Ruiz vs. Christian Hite (Ferrum); 165: No. 12 Gabe Fiser vs. Luke Condy (Central); 174: No. 3 Jacob Krakow vs. Norbert Crecan (Elmhurst); 184: No. 2 Shane Liegel vs. Joel Kanagy (Greensboro); 197: No. 10 Brady Vogel vs. Kyle Hillermeier (New Jersey City University); 285: No. 6 Wyatt Wriedt vs. Daniel Skold (Augustana)
Dubuque first-round pairings — 125: Cade Hornback vs. No. 1 Samuel Braswell (Averett); 133: Carson Sauriol vs. No. 12 Zach Thompson (Loras); 141: Jevontea Yarbrough vs. No. 5 Kyle Slendorn (Stevens Institute of Technology); 149: Luke Radeke vs. No. 6 Hai Siu (Greensboro); 157: No. 10 Liam Corbett vs. Nick Barnhart (Messiah); 165: No. 4 Zarik Anderson vs. James Snyder (Stevens Institute of Technology); Logan Sears vs. Jordan Chisum (North Central); 184: Pilo Perez vs. Jacob Sherzer (Cornell); Chris Nielsen vs. Trevor Trende (Cornell); 285: Robert Melise vs. Rayshawn Dixon (Ferrum)
Other first-round pairings of interest — 133: No. 8 Joe Pins (Wartburg) vs. Mike Rubin (New Jersey City University); 157: No. 1 Tristan Birt (Millikin) vs. Patrick Haskin (Greensboro); 165: No. 1 Bradan Birt (Millikin) vs. Derek Wortman (Nebraska Wesleyan); 165: No. 8 Ryker Kurimski (Coe) vs. Humberto Alcala (Iowa Wesleyan); 184: No. 4 Nick Rogge (Augsburg) vs. Zachary Thomas (Iowa Wesleyan)
Outlook — The 165 bracket could potentially see a pair of high school teammates meet. Former Western Dubuque state champion Bradan Birt is the top seed, while Kurimski, a state medalist with the Bobcats, is the No. 8 seed. If the bracket proceeds according to seeds, the two would meet in the quarterfinals. Bradan Birt already is a two-time All-American. His older brother Tristan, a state champion at Dubuque Wahlert, is making his first trip to the national tournament and earned the No. 1 seed. Pins was a state champion at Dubuque Hempstead and will also be making his first appearance at nationals. Rogge was a state finalist for Prairie du Chien. Krakow is the veteran among the Duhawks’ contingent of 10 wrestlers and is trying to become a three-time All-American. Liegel earned Loras’ highest seed at No. 2. The former River Valley (Wis.) state champion is 9-1 and has won nine straight. Smith is the younger brother of former Loras All-American Eddie Smith. Ruiz and Wriedt will wrestle at nationals for the first time after qualifying last season. Ruiz has moved up a weight class from this year. Hensley, an Upper Iowa transfer, Schropp and Vogel are also making their first appearances. Schropp is a freshman.