MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Kannon Coakley is a big, strong quarterback when on the move is extremely hard to get down.
When it came to crunch time on Friday night, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound signal caller for Maquoketa made sure he didn’t hit the turf.
Coakley scrambled for a 15-yard touchdown run with 32 seconds remaining, his third rushing score of the game as the Cardinals rallied for a 20-14 victory over Anamosa in Class 2A District 5 action at Goodenow Field.
“It’s just about everyone doing their part and being ready to step up,” said Coakley, who now has 539 yards and six TDs rushing on the season. “It’s just a team effort. We’re just happy to be here and we’re not going to take anything for granted. We’re going to give everything when we step out onto the field.”
Coakley finished with 19 carries for 73 yards and TD runs of 1, 20 and 15 yards for the Cardinals (2-1, 2-1) while completing 15 of 21 passes for 170 yards, racking up 243 total offensive yards. His top target through the air was Caiden Atienza, who grabbed nine passes for 93 yards.
“I thought our kids really delivered when they had to,” Maquoketa coach Kevin Bowman said. “We faced some adverse situations with our quarterback going down, and left tackle going down. But we didn’t miss a beat. When you have a quarterback that’s 220 pounds and won’t go down, that makes things a little bit easier.”
The Blue Raiders (1-4, 0-3) took the opening kickoff and traveled 57 yards in eight plays, reaching paydirt on a fourth-and-7 when quarterback Grahm Humpal tossed a pretty ball to Trae Klatt in the back of the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown pass. The extra point missed as Anamosa took a 6-0 lead at the 8:02 mark of the first quarter.
The teams traded punts before the Cardinals got cooking on offense. Maquoketa went on a 13-play, 71-yard drive behind Connor Becker – who carried seven times on the drive for 62 yards. On third-and-goal, Coakley plowed across the goal line on a 1-yard QB keeper touchdown, but their extra point also missed as the Cardinals tied it at 6-6 at 10:53 of the second quarter.
Maquoketa opened the second half with a 13-play, 68-yard drive over 6:49 of clock. Coakley converted a fourth-and-1 from his own 41 with a 9-yard run, but was shook up on the play. Backup Hunter Manning entered for six plays and kept the drive alive before the returning Coakley scored on a 20-yard TD run on a fourth-and-6, giving the Cardinals a 13-6 lead at the 5:10 mark of the third quarter.
“We’re working hard in practice and making sure everyone knows what their job is,” Coakley said. “Being ready to execute when the time comes. You have to stay calm because you can’t rush it. Trust that we will execute and find success.”
Maquoketa attempted to hold on to the lead in the fourth, running 6:50 off the clock on a 14-play drive, but it ended in a turnover on downs at the Anamosa 20. The Blue Raiders answered with their best drive of the game, moving 80 yards in 11 plays and capping it with Humpal’s 3-yard TD run. The Raiders went for the lead and converted, as Humpal faked a run and hit a jump pass to Sam Wilt to take a 14-13 advantage with 1:42 remaining.
“Our defense had some miscues in the first half, but overall, they did a fairly nice job,” Bowman said. “They made some plays there in the fourth quarter, as (Grahm) Humpal made a big run and had some nice plays. But overall, the defense held them to 14 and we’ll take it.”
With Coakley calmly leading the way, the Cardinals had the final answer. After completing passes to three different receivers for 35 yards, he looked for more in the end zone before scrambling toward the left pylon and bulldozing his way in for a 15-yard score through two Raiders. The final drive traveled 60 yards in six plays.
“Gutsy effort more than anything else,” Bowman said. “I just love that when things were getting a little adverse for us, Kannon was the guy that stepped up in the huddle, calmed the guys and got everything rolling again.”