Gavin Hall, Jarrett Herber, Josh Rush, and Aiden Yaklich represented the Dubuque Dolphins at the YMCA Swimming Festival in Brown Deer, Wis., on April 8-11 en route to breaking a handful of club records.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the National YMCA swim meet was canceled and replaced by the YMCA Swimming Festival in five different cities this year.
The four Dubuque swimmers experienced significant time drops and broke four Dolphins team standards, including the 200 (1:29.40) and 400 (3:18.50) freestyle relays, the 200 (1:40.38) and 400 (3:45.05) medley relays.
They established a new record in the 800 (7:40.45) freestyle relay as well.
Hall established four individual team records in the 50 backstroke (25.07), 100 backstroke (54.46), 50 freestyle (21.89) and 100 butterfly (53.39) at the four-day meet.