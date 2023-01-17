Dubuque County American Legion coach Rob Hoerner gets a water bucket shower after his team won the Central Plains Regional in Dickinson, N.D., in 2018. That summer, Dubuque County became the first Iowa team to reach the American Legion World Series since 1986 and the first Iowa team to win a game at the Series since 1976.
One of the most ardent supporters of young people in Dubuque County could use a hand right now.
Rob Hoerner, the beloved long-time head coach of the Dubuque County American Legion baseball team and a fixture at Western Dubuque athletic events for decades, will be the beneficiary of a steak fry fundraiser on Friday night at Farley Memorial Hall. The event runs from 4:30-8:30 p.m., and $25 tickets will be available at the door.
Proceeds will help Hoerner overcome lost wages, medical expenses and a lengthy stay at a care facility while he recovers from complications from multiple hip replacement surgeries. Donations in Hoerner’s name can also be made at MidwestOne Bank in Farley and Fidelity Bank in either Epworth or Peosta.
The dinner consists of steak, a baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw and a dinner roll. There will also be a live auction and a silent auction with several sports-themed prizes.
In 2018, Hoerner coached Dubuque County to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C., for the first time in program history.
Comprised of players from all six high schools in the county, Dubuque County upset defending champion Johnston to win the Iowa state championship in Cedar Rapids. It then won the Central Plains Regional in Dickinson, N.D., behind regional MVP Sam Goodman, of Western Dubuque, to become the first Iowa-based team to reach the Legion World Series since 1986.
Dubuque County continued its historic run when it became the first Iowa team to win a game at the World Series since 1976. It came within one run of the semifinals.
Three years later, the Dubuque County squad coached by long-time Hoerner assistant coach Ronnie Kramer returned to the World Series and made the semifinal round.
IOWA STATE DUAL MEET TO BE TELEVISED
The Iowa High School Sports Network will broadcast the Iowa High School Athletic Association state team dual tournament for the first time in event history early next month.
The event will be held Feb. 4 at Xtream Arena in Coralville. IHSSN will broadcast the finals in conjunction with production partner Mediacom. Fans can watch the Finals beginning at 8 p.m. on select IHSSN Broadcast Network affiliates, including KFXA (Cedar Rapids), WQAD (Quad Cities) and KXLT — Me-TV 47.2 (Mason City) as well as on the IHSSN Cable Network. Free streaming of the finals will also be available at IHSSN.com and the Watch IHSSN App.
REGISTRATION OPEN FOR WINTER IOWA GAMES
Registration recently opened for the majority of sports in the 2023 Winter Iowa Games. The festival will take place primarily in Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City throughout January and February and include more than 20 sports and activities. For more information, visit www.iowagames.org.
