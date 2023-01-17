Dubuque County American Legion

Dubuque County American Legion coach Rob Hoerner gets a water bucket shower after his team won the Central Plains Regional in Dickinson, N.D., in 2018. That summer, Dubuque County became the first Iowa team to reach the American Legion World Series since 1986 and the first Iowa team to win a game at the Series since 1976.

 Patrick Bernadeau * Dickinson (N.D.) Press

One of the most ardent supporters of young people in Dubuque County could use a hand right now.

Rob Hoerner, the beloved long-time head coach of the Dubuque County American Legion baseball team and a fixture at Western Dubuque athletic events for decades, will be the beneficiary of a steak fry fundraiser on Friday night at Farley Memorial Hall. The event runs from 4:30-8:30 p.m., and $25 tickets will be available at the door.

Recommended for you

Email More than the Score items to

jim.leitner@thmedia.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.