Nathan Donovan scored 15 points, leading Dubuque Wahlert to a 59-57 victory over DeWitt Central on Tuesday in DeWitt, Iowa.
Duke Faley added 12 points for the Golden Eagles, who improved to 2-0.
Western Dubuque 67, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Class 3A No. 10-ranked Bobcats (4-0) used a 19-9 second-quarter run to take a 33-21 halftime lead and cruise past the Saints.
North Cedar 59, Cascade 53 — At Clarence, Iowa: The Knights held off Cascade, dropping the Cougars to 2-3.
Clayton Ridge 62, West Central 44 — At Maynard, Iowa: The Eagles cruised to a road victory over West Central.
Benton 66, Pecatonica 43 — At Blanchardville, Wis.: Rex Blaine had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Chad Haffele added in 14 points and 10 assists, and Dom Cummins had 15 points as the Zephyrs surged to a road victory over Pecatonica.
Viroqua 65, Lancaster 57 — At Lancaster, Wis.: Hayden Knapp scored 25 points and Hayden Wagner added 13, but the Flying Arrows fell at home.
Evansville 64, Prairie du Chien 38 — At Evansville, Wis.: The Blackhawks suffered a non-conference setback on the road.
Monticello 77, Bellevue 28 — At Monticello, Iowa: Cole Heim scored five points to lead the Comets (2-4) in a loss at the Panthers (3-0) on Monday.
Shullsburg 55, Cassville 45 — At Cassville, Wis.: Brandon Hoppman scored a game-high 24 points, Chandler Kelly added 19, and the Miners (2-1) beat the Comets (1-2) on Monday night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cedar Rapids Xavier 51, Western Dubuque 47 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Saints rallied past the Bobcats after Western Dubuque led, 29-22, at halftime.
Dyersville Beckman 69, Maquoketa 62 (2OT) — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers (2-4) outlasted the Cardinals in a second extra session to snap a four-game losing streak.
Cascade 66, North Cedar 29 — At Clarence, Iowa: Ally Hoffman scored 15 points, Alyssa Lux had 14 and Megan Smith 10, and the Cougars (4-3) rolled past North Cedar (0-5).
Lisbon 40, Bellevue Marquette 34 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Lions held on for victory despite Marquette (0-6) going on an 18-10 run in the fourth quarter.
Springville 75, Edgewood-Colesburg 27 — At Springville, Iowa: The Orioles (6-0) routed the Vikings (0-4) after building a 51-15 halftime lead.
Clayton Ridge 38, West Central 32 — At Maynard, Iowa: The Eagles clipped West Central in an Upper Iowa Conference contest.
Maquoketa Valley 36, East Buchanan 26 — At Winthrop, Iowa: The Iowa Class 2A No. 2-ranked Wildcats won a defensive struggle on the road.
Prairie du Chien 78, River Valley 12 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Prairie du Chien dominated River Valley in a battle of Blackhawks.
Shullsburg 79, Benton 30 — At Benton, Wis.: Jaiden Strang scored 18 points, Cam Russell and Anna Wiegel had 13 apiece, Layla Alt chipped in 12 and Brooklyn Strang 11, and the Miners (6-0) rolled past the Zephyrs (0-3).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 68, Evangel 62 — At Springfield, Mo.: Keith Johnson had 20 points and six rebounds, Jordan Lake added 11 points, four rebounds and seven assists, and Gabe Shields finished with 12 points as the Pride (5-3, 4-2 Heart of America Conference) beat the Crusaders (7-5, 6-2).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 70, Evangel 59 — At Springfield, Mo.: Giana Michels scored 18 points and had nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block, and Makenna Haase and Emma Kelchen added 11 points apiece as the Pride (8-1, 6-1 Heart of America Conference) beat the Crusaders (5-2, 3-2).
PREP WRESTLING
Comets top Eagles — At Bellevue, Iowa: Will Steinbeck (113 pounds), Quitin Pickett (138), Casey Tath (152), Jayden Keane (160), Jacob Waller (182) and Jack Hiland had two wins apiece as Bellevue beat Dubuque Wahlert (33-30) and lost to Wyoming Midland (46-21) and Davenport Assumption (59-15).
Jacob Evans (126) and Diego Mejia-Moreno (145) went 2-1 as Wahlert lost to Assumption (69-4) and Midland (54-12).
Blazers beat Cougars — At Cascade, Iowa: Nick Hageman (145 pounds) and Mason Recker (152) went 3-0 as Dyersville Beckman beat rival Cascade (46-27) and Anamosa (40-39), and lost to Don Bosco (60-18). Trever Freiberger (120) and Aidan Noonan (132) were 3-0 for Cascade, which lost duals against Don Bosco (57-19) and Anamosa (42-40).
Maquoketa 37, Tipton 32 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Hunter Connolly (132 pounds), Ben Thines (182) and Lane Stender (220) scored pins as the Cardinals beat Tipton.
Wildcats go 0-3 — At Delhi, Iowa: Michael Schaul (145 pounds), Tim Harmon (195), Devin Smith (220) and Brad Davis (285) went 2-1 as Maquoketa Valley lost duals against Monticello (52-24), North Fayette Valley (45-17) and New Hampton/Turkey Valley (78-6).