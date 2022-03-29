Heath Kohl will have an opportunity to build his own bowling program from scratch.
William Woods University, located in Fulton, Mo., earlier this month hired the Dubuque native to guide its men’s and women’s bowling program launch. The Owls announced on Feb. 7 the addition of bowling to the school’s NAIA athletic department.
“I can’t wait to be the first-ever bowling head coach at William Woods University,” Kohl said in a statement released by the school. “I plan to bring charisma and a winning attitude to the table. I plan on bringing it all to build the program and start a winning trend for the Woods bowling team from Day 1.
“I want to thank everyone that has made this opportunity happen for me.”
Men’s and women’s bowling will compete as NAIA championship sports beginning this fall. Bowling became a NAIA championship sport in 2019-20.
The Owls will call the 16-lane Fulton Bowling Center its home for practice and competition. Kohl will have roster goals of 16-20 bowlers for the two teams.
“We’re excited to welcome Heath to the William Woods family,” athletic director Jason Vittone said in a statement. “It’s always exciting to add a new program to our department, and I’m looking forward to watching its growth under his leadership. During our search, Heath stood out from the start. We are very pleased he has accepted the position.”
Kohl spent the past two seasons as the head coach of the Hawkeye Community College program in Waterloo, Iowa.
Last season, he earned the National Junior College Athletic Association coach of the year award after leading the men’s team to a national championship. The women’s team finished fourth at the NJCAA national tournament during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
Prior to taking the Hawkeye post, Kohl served as the manager of operations at Creslanes in Dubuque for 10 years until it closed in August 2020. He has 13 years of experience in coaching both youth bowling and baseball.
MOLLER PLAYS IN BIG LEAGUE SPRING TRAINING GAME
Dubuque native Ian Moller received his first taste of Major League Baseball action on Sunday, when he played in the late innings of the Texas Rangers’ 13-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in a spring training game in Surprise, Ariz.
The 19-year-old catcher drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth inning to make it 10-0, scored a run on a Nick Tanielu single and also struck out in two plate appearances.
The Rangers selected Moller in the fourth round of last summer’s MLB Draft, and he is expected to begin the regular season at the Class A level. The Rangers used him as a bullpen catcher at the start of the day Sunday before giving him the opportunity to play.
SOUTHWESTERN GYMNASTS EARN ALL-STATE HONORS
Four members of the Southwestern co-op gymnastics team earned all-state honors from the Wisconsin High School Gymnastics Coaches Association. All-state gymnasts are determined by the average of their best five scores through conference meets.
Quintessa Haesler earned first-team honors in the floor exercise with a 9.14, while Ava Curwen made the second team on the floor with an 8.785. Honorable mention picks included Addison DePauw with an 8.3 on the vault and Shelby Fuerstenberg with an 8.62 on the floor.
Ella Wood, DePauw and Hanna Martensen earned gold-level academic all-state honors by carrying 4.0 grade point averages. Haesler and Jenna Adams made the silver-level academic team with grade point averages between 3.86 and 3.99.