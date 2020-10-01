IOWA CITY WEST (2-0) at DUBUQUE SENIOR (3-2)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last year — Senior won, 23-21
Outlook — The Iowa Class 4A No. 9-ranked Rams have won their last two games in impressive fashion, first a 31-0 win over previously ranked Cedar Rapids Washington before a defensive thrashing of Waterloo West, 45-7. Now they get another tough test against perennial power Iowa City West, which is coming off a three-week hiatus after Iowa City schools went to an online-only learning model in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. Even if the Trojans are rusty, the Rams can’t afford to overlook a team that outscored its first two opponents, 83-20. With a chance to clinch a winning regular season, expect Senior to once again rely on its defense, offensive line and a running game led by Cain McWilliams (598 rushing yards, six touchdowns).
TH prediction — Senior 28, Iowa City West 24