SCALES MOUND, Ill. — In a season that’s already been chock-full of them, the Scales Mound boys basketball team added two more milestones to its list on Wednesday night.
The Illinois Class 1A top-ranked Hornets claimed their first-ever Northwest Upstate Illini Conference championship with a convincing 49-29 victory over rival East Dubuque.
To boot, head coach Erik Kudronowicz earned his 200th career victory on the title-clinching evening.
“It’s very special,” Kudronowicz said. “It’s not easy to win games, so any win is special, but then to do it with a group like we have this year that just got their 26th win … it’s just special. Individually, it’s an amazing accomplishment, but I have to give credit where it’s due, and that’s all the players that have sacrificed a lot of things to get us to this point.”
A few weeks ago, Scales Mound (26-1) earned the No. 1 ranking in Class 1A for the first time in school history, and earlier this week broke the school record with its 25th victory of the season.
But for Collin Fosler, whose 12 first-half points helped break the game wide open Wednesday, clinching the first conference title is a surreal feeling.
“It doesn’t feel real,” Fosler said. “After all these years, for it to be us, it’s just crazy to think about. We’re the team to bring home the first-ever conference championship — it’s just mind-blowing. I don’t even know what to say.”
Benjamin Vandigo led the Hornets with 13 points, Fosler finished with 12, and Zayden Ellsworth added nine to lead a balanced scoring attack. Brevin Lee and Dawson Feyen had six points apiece to lead East Dubuque (18-7).
Scales Mound closed the first quarter on a 10-3 run to take a 17-8 lead after 8 minutes of play. Ben Werner, Zayden Ellsworth, Vandigo and Fosler all netted baskets during that stretch.
They broke it wide open early in the second with an 11-1 run to take a commanding 28-9 advantage behind Fosler’s seven points in the quarter.
The senior guard said Wednesday’s scorching start was different from the Hornets’ recent recipe for success.
“Recently, we’ve been starting off slow and finishing strong,” he said. “But this game we knew was a huge game for us. The countless hours, days, and nights that we put in the gym, we wanted to prove something tonight.”
The Hornets travel this weekend to meet Chicago Leo, the top-ranked team in Class 2A, and Fosler views that as a statement game for his team.
“That will be a pretty big showdown,” he said. “They are the bigger school than us — we’re the third smallest school in the state — but just because we are small doesn’t mean that we can’t do anything.”