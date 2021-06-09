After another tremendous season, East Dubuque boys basketball coach Eric Miller once again made the list of Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Coaches of the Year on Tuesday.
The list honors coaches throughout the state of Illinois with every class represented.
In his 13th season leading the program, the Warriors completed their first-ever perfect 16-0 campaign in league play under Miller’s watch. ED closed the season 17-1 overall, with its only loss coming at Fulton. It is the sixth time Miller has been honored by the IBCA.
Galena coach Jamie Watson and Stockton coach Robyn Schulz made the list on the girls side. It is the fifth time Watson has been honored by the IBCA, and the first for Schulz after his first year leading the Blackhawks.
PREP BASEBALL
Cuba City 11, Potosi/Cassville 3 — At Potosi, Wis.: The Cubans used a nine-run third inning to blow past Potosi/Cassville. Max Lucey went 2-for-4 with a double for Cuba City.
Mineral Point 4, Belmont 3 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Each team scored all of its runs in the first inning. Bo Hansen had two hits to lead the Pointers, while Kolby Lancaster had a double for Belmont. Liam Stumpf earned the victory on the mound.
Cascade 4, Iowa City Regina 0 —At Iowa City: Eli Green tossed a no-hitter for the Cougars with 14 strikeouts. The effort inlcuded an immaculate inning with three strikeouts on nine pitches.
(Monday’s late games)
Cascade 11-18, North Cedar 0-1 — At Lowden, Iowa: Jack Carr pitched a three-hitter and fanned three in the opener, while Ty Frasher drove in three runs. The Cougars (6-2) collected only four hits but benefited from five walks and three hit batsmen. In the nightcap, Ted Weber went 3-for-4 with a homer and five RBIs, Cade Rausch had three hits, Mason Otting had two hits, and Will Hosch fanned eight in a four-inning three-hit complete game.
Cascade has won six straight after dropping a season-opening doubleheader to Class 3A No. 6-ranked Independence. The Cougars went 5-6 during the coronavirus-shortened season last summer.
Center Point-Urbana 10-1, West Delaware 0-6 — At Center Point, Iowa: Will Halverson went 2-for-3 with a double, Spencer Mullen drove in a pair, and Kyle Cole struck out eight in a complete-game seven hitter in the second game of a WaMaC doubleheader. The Hawks managed just three singles in the opener.
Solon 13-5, Dyersville Beckman 7-3 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Class 2A No. 6 Trailblazers collected 10 hits in the opener of the WaMaC doubleheader, but Solon made the most of their 11 and Brady Jeworrek drove in four for the Spartans. Blake Timmons went 4-for-4 as Solon outhit Beckman, 9-3, in the nightcap.
Maquoketa Valley 6-16, Springville 4-2 — At Springville, Iowa: The Wildcats outhit Springville, 10-8, in winning the opener of the Tri-Rivers Conference twin bill. A nine-run fourth and 13 hits gave Maquoketa Valley the sweep. The Wildcats are 6-2 after going 1-11 last summer.
Alburnett 6, Bellevue Marquette 3 — At Alburnett, Iowa: The Mohawks saw a four-game winning streak come to an end with the tight road loss.
Calamus-Wheatland 6, Edgewood-Colesburg 1 — At Calamus, Iowa: Cael Funk doubled, and Collin Harris drove in Ed-Co’s lone run in the Tri-Rivers setback.
PREP SOFTBALL
Dubuque Senior 7-11, Iowa City West 1-4 — At Wiegand Field: Sophie Link had a day at the plate to lead the Rams’ offensive attack in a sweep of the Trojans. Link went a combined 6-for-7 with a double in Game 1. Senior got strong performances in the circle from Meredith Gatto and Emma Clancy, with each tossing complete games to earn victories. Aubree Steines was 4-for-4 in Game 2 for the Rams.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 8-1, Dubuque Hempstead 1-3 — At Hempstead: The Mustangs rebounded from a Game 1 loss with a masterful pitching performance from Lydia Ettema in the nightcap. Carleigh Hodgson and Chandler Houselog each had two hits to lead Hempstead.
Iowa City Regina 4, Cascade 3 — At Iowa City: Sam Frasher led the Cougars with two hits and an RBI. Claudia Noonan and Devin Simon each had a hit and scored two runs, but Cascade fell on the road.
Benton/Shullsburg 12, Black Hawk 0 — At Benton, Wis.: Benton/Shullsbrug put up 12 runs in the fourth inning to win via the mercy rule. Camden Russell had two hits and earned the pitching victory, while Anna Wiegel doubled and Kiera Sundlin tripled.
Warriors claim share of title — East Dubuque claimed a share of the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference West Division title this spring, its first piece of a league championship since 2003. The Warriors shared the crown with Stockton/Warren. East Dubuque closed the season 10-6, 6-2 West Division following a Class 1A regional semifinal loss to Lanark Eastland, 7-1.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Bellevue 3, Epworth 0 — At Farley, Iowa: Shaun Logan earned the pitching victory for the Braves and Luke Carroll provided the offense with a home run, as Bellevue earned a first-round win in the Farley Tournament. Dylan Pardoe went 2-for-3 with a double for the Orioles.
Rickardsville 7, Dyersville 0 — At Rickardsville, Iowa: JJ Valencia and Cody Deardorff had two hits each, Jeff Steele allowed just one hit and struck out 13, and the A’s downed the Whitehawks in an EIHL contest. Ryan Mabe added a double for Rickardsville.