There’s always a renewed, fresh feeling to the start of the boys prep basketball season.
This year it’s a little different, though. That feeling may be a sense of urgency on every possession.
For the first time in Iowa High School Athletic Association history, a 35-second shot clock will be implemented moving forward.
“I really don’t think it’s going to change much, at least not in the MVC,” said Dubuque Senior coach Wendell Eimers. “It won’t affect much most of the game. It will in the fourth quarter when the game’s on the line. We did a little research, and my assistant watched a lot of tape in the offseason, and there was maybe three or four possessions in a game where we or our opponents used 35 seconds. In our conference, everyone plays pretty fast, and with the athletes in our conference things will be moving along pretty good.”
Here is a capsule look at city teams in the Mississippi Valley Conference this season:
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Damon Rogers (first year)
Last year — 13-11, 6-9 MVC
Returning starters — None
Other returning letterwinners — Jonny Muehring (Sr., G), Reed Strohmeyer (Soph., G)
Outlook — It’s a completely new look for the Mustangs, with Curt Deutsch resigning and handing over the program to longtime assistant Rogers. Then there’s the little issue of returning no starters from a senior-laden group that reached the regional final last season. Hempstead’s top six scorers from last season and big playmakers in Cameron Fens, Kellen Strohmeyer, Noah Pettinger, Derek Leicht, Nathan Kaesbauer and Michael Hall are all graduated. Role players Muehring (2.8 points per game) and Reed Strohmeyer (2.7 ppg) are the lone letterwinners back, so those two and many more will be picking up major roles in what on paper looks like a rebuild this winter for the Mustangs.
SENIOR
Coach — Wendell Eimers (21st year, 376-258)
Last year — 12-11, 7-8 MVC
Returning starters — Jacob Williams (Jr., F), Walker Tart (Sr., F), Hayden Jacobsmeier (Sr., G), Jalen Johnson (Soph., G)
Other returning letterwinners — Davonta Jackson (Sr., F), Jon Wille (Sr., G), Josh Brauer (Soph., F)
Promising newcomers — Tevin Schultz (Fr.)
Outlook — The Rams are built for a run this season with four returning starters, an experienced bench and a newcomer with plenty of potential. Williams burst onto the scene last season and averaged 10.5 points per game as a freshman, and he’ll only get better as a post presence. Tart is a tough player that competes well in the post and Jacobsmeier can create plays off the dribble — both averaged just more than 7 points per contest last year. The wild card could be freshman Schultz, a 6-foot-7 post who can score from anywhere on the floor and contribute right away for the Rams. He delivered a 40-point, 19-rebound performance near the end of his eighth-grade season. While Senior may take it up a notch on the offensive end and compete with Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Kennedy for the conference title, as always under Eimers, it’ll be how the Rams dig in defensively that determines how far they go.
WAHLERT
Coach — Tom English (19th season, 255-171)
Last year — 16-7, 10-5 MVC
Returning starters — Duke Faley (Sr., C), Nolan Berendes (Sr., G), Seamus Crahan (Sr., F)
Other returning letterwinners — Pat Fitzgerald (Sr., G), Luke Smith (Sr., G), Jack Walsh (Sr., F), Quinn Walsh (Sr., F)
Promising newcomers — Charlie Becker (Jr.), Ethan Meyer (Soph.)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles figure to compete among the league’s elite again this season with three starters back and a bench with plenty of experience. Faley really turned it on last season, averaging 16.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in the post, but the big man can also step back and shoot the 3. He’s in line for a big senior season. Crahan and Berendes will be asked to pick up more of the scoring after each averaged more than 8 points last season, but the graduations of Ben Freed (14.7 ppg) and Carson Cummer (12.5 ppg) does leave some production needing filled. Fitzgerald, Smith and Jack and Quinn Walsh will all be looked at to take it up a notch if the Eagles hope to compete at the top of the conference once again.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Grady Gallagher (second year, 9-14)
Last year — 9-14, 6-9 MVC
Returning starters — Daviyon Gaston (Sr., G), Caleb Klein (Sr., G)
Other returning letterwinners — Colton McIllrath (Sr., G), Will Hoefer (Sr., F)
Promising newcomers — Kanyon Bryte (Jr.), Kadyn Singh (Sr.)
Outlook — For the second year in a row, the Bobcats graduated some key players and major offensive producers. Top scorers Nick Bryant and Carson Schute are gone, but Gaston figures to take on the role of leading man at point guard after averaging 12 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists last year. He’ll be the focal point of opposing defenses, so Klein, who had a great summer and football season, is expected to dial it up and help offensively. The rest of the pieces will be new faces trying to play their role and produce. With a small but athletic roster, the Bobcats will aim to play fast and pass well. A lack of depth is another concern, however.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.