For the first time since the rebirth of the program, Bellevue is sending multiple wrestlers to the state tournament. The Comets are also sending a repeat qualifier.
Zach Roeder finished runner-up at 152 pounds at the Iowa Class 2A district in Wilton, Iowa, on Saturday, earning his second consecutive trip to the state tournament. Luke Giesemann was runner-up at 182 for Bellevue, giving the Comets their 16th state qualifier all-time, and the seventh since the program was reborn in 2012.
Cascade’s returning state champion Aidan Noonan (126) won his second consecutive district championship and is now just four wins away from a second straight undefeated season.
Noonan is now 34-0 this year after going 49-0 and winning the 113 title last year.
Bellevue’s TyQuan Strowder (138) and Jacob Waller (160), and Cascade’s Carson Staner (132) each placed third.
• Edgewood-Colesburg and Dyersville Beckman qualified one wrestler each from the 1A district meet in Arlington.
Ed-Co’s Alex Jones won a 9-1 major decision over North Linn’s Blaine Baumgartner in his 132-pound wrestleback to earn his first trip to state.
Beckman’s Evan Wulfekuhle lost to Don Bosco’s Thomas Even by a 6-3 score in a top-3 battle in the 182 final, but earned his first trip to state on the strength of his semifinal victory.
Beckman’s Nick Schmidt (106), Levi Feldman (126), Mason Recker (145) and Bennett English (285) all placed third, but did not get a wrestleback.
Ed-Co’s Bo Struble (160) and Max Bahls (170) were third, and Dawson Bergan (113) was fourth.
• West Delaware advanced 12 of its 14 district qualifiers to the state tournament and Maquoketa advanced two from the Class 2A district meet in Center Point.
West Delaware’s Carson Less (106), Jadyn Peyton (145), Cael Meyer (160), Jared Voss (170), Jack Neuhaus (182) and Wyatt Voelker (195) won district titles while Blake Engel (120), Evan Woods (126), Logan Peyton (138), Kyle Cole (152), Christian Nunley (220) and Carson Petlon (285) took second.
Maquoketa’s Taven Rich won the 285 title while Abraham Michel was runner-up at 170.
Dubuque Wahlert’s Bryce Anstoetter (182) and Joe Bahl (220) both placed third. Maquoketa’s Lane Stender (195) took fourth.
Luke Farmer (113) and Staveley Maury (132) were third for West Delaware.