MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Jack Misky and the Cuba City boys basketball team have had themselves a busy week.
Misky scored a team high 26 points and added 11 rebounds Friday night as the top-ranked Cubans defeated Mineral Point, 77-62, capping off a week that included four wins, including three against the top three teams in the SWAL. Misky scored his 1,000th point in Thursday night’s win over Fennimore and scored a career-high 30 points in last Saturday’s win over Wisconsin Heights.
“I’m tired, but it’s been worth it,” Misky said. “Everyone’s bodies are tired, but we just keep pushing through it.”
The Cubans found themselves down early in Friday night’s game, as Mineral Point took a 30-17 lead with 3:24 remaining in the first half, thanks largely to the hot shooting of Joah Filardo, who scored 17 of his 25 points in the first half.
“That’s a credit to Mineral Point’s kids,” Cuba City coach Jerry Petitgoue said. “They came out ready and shot the ball well. However our guys did not get discouraged and they got right back in it.”
The Cubans (7-0, 11-0) took full advantage of their trips to the free-throw line, and converted on 7-of-8 attempts in the final 90 seconds of the first half as they used a 13-0 run to end the half with a 33-32 lead.
“Carter (Olson) made four straight free throws after that technical foul and suddenly we had gotten right back in the game,” Misky said. “Mineral Point’s defense did a great job of collapsing on me, but that would leave someone open on the perimeter. We knew we would eventually get shots to fall for us.”
The Cubans finished the night 20-for-22 from the line, and held Mineral Point to 1-of-14 shooting from 3-point range in the second half.
“Our guys did a heck of a job in the second half of moving the ball and getting good looks at the basket,” Petitgoue said. “And I can’t say enough about our bench. They are always in the game and being very vocal. They really helped us out tonight.”
The Cubans got nine early points in the second half from senior Riley Richard A— who finished the game with 14 — as they took a 46-40 lead with 13:38 remaining. A basket from Filardo cut the lead to four, but that was as close as the Pointers got for the remainder of the game.
Carter Olson added 16 points for the Cubans while Max Lucey added 10 and Mason Reese with eight.
Ian Keyes chipped with 10 for the Pointers (5-3, 12-3).
The Cubans will conclude their week with a home game against Riverdale today (Saturday).