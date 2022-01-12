Loras shot out of the gate Wednesday night.
Literally.
Behind a barrage of first-half 3-pointers, the Duhawks built a comfortable lead and never looked back, as they outlasted crosstown rival Dubuque, 60-46, at Stoltz Sports Center.
“We’re just a team that plays really well together, so getting in that rhythm was really big for us early," Loras senior guard Hannah Thiele said. “When we are in a flow like that early in the game, it really sets the tone for us the rest of the way.”
The Duhawks (10-5, 4-1 American Rivers Conference) burst out to an early advantage behind five first-quarter 3-pointers. Hempstead grad Madison Fleckenstein and Galena, Ill., native Sydney Schuler connected from downtown to spark a 9-0 Loras run and an 11-2 lead.
Minutes later, Thiele drained two consecutive triples and Madison Haslow added to the downtown parade to give the Duhawks a 20-6 advantage with 2 minutes to go in the first quarter.
Early in the second, Dubuque cut the lead to 23-16 behind a 3-pointer from Miah Smith, but Thiele – who finished a perfect 4-for-4 from long range in the first half – connected on two more to extend the visitors' advantage. Schuler knocked down the eighth and final triple of the half for the Duhawks at 2:17, as Loras carried a 34-21 lead into the locker room.
“We knew coming in here it was going to be high-energy,” Thiele said. “So for us to capitalize and use the runs that we got, it definitely gave us a ton of confidence tonight.”
Loras coach Justin Heinzen said while his guards are more than capable of getting hot from downtown, it’s not typically the game plan.
“That’s not always the recipe for us, but we got a lot of clean looks in the first half and we just stayed with it,” he said. "We got a lot of them in transition, as well, so we just kind of rolled with it tonight.”
Despite shooting just 36% from the field overall in the half, the Duhawks were 53% from long range and stalled nearly every Spartan run with a clutch 3-pointer.
Loras built a 22-point lead, 43-21, on the heels of a 9-0 run to open up the second half. Schuler dropped in her third trey on the first possession, Fleckenstein followed with four quick points, and Maquoketa Valley grad Emerson Wittenbaugh capped the run with two free throws.
Haslow and Schuler teamed up to knock down the Duhawks’ 10th and 11th triples of the game with over 3 minutes remaining in the quarter, surging to a 49-25 lead. The Spartans closed the third on a 7-0 run, but still trailed by 19 at the end of 30 minutes of play.
UD (9-6, 3-3 A-R-C) outscored Loras, 14-9, in the final 10 minutes of play, but could never get any closer than 14 points.
Thiele and Schuler each finished with five 3-pointers apiece and led the Duhawks with 15 points apiece. Fleckenstein added 10. Allison Bailey led Dubuque with 15 points of her own.
“Our ceiling is so high this season,” Heinzen said. “I don’t think we’ve quite hit it yet, but tonight was just another step in the right direction.”